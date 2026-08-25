Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

GSK scores regulatory wins for chronic hepatitis B drug, cancer therapy

GSK said on Monday its experimental chronic hepatitis B drug received its first global approval in Japan, and a key cancer therapy was granted ​a priority U.S. regulatory review as a possible rectal cancer treatment. Here are some details:

US FDA expands approval for J&J's drug for rare blood disorder

The U.S. Food and Drug ​Administration has approved the expanded use of Johnson & Johnson's drug to treat a rare blood disorder, the company said ‌on Monday. The ​approval makes Imaavy the first treatment cleared for warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia, or wAIHA, and covers patients aged 12 and older who are currently or were previously treated with steroids.

US lawmakers question Health Secretary Kennedy on vaccine settlement disclosures

A group of U.S. senators said Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s recent explanation for how he disposed of a financial stake in litigation involving Merck's Gardasil vaccine conflicts with earlier answers he gave in written testimony and federal ethics filings, a letter reviewed by Reuters shows. The letter, sent on Monday by four Democratic senators, notes that Merck ‌earlier this year agreed to pay $50 million to settle litigation over Gardasil, which prevents cancers caused by the human papillomavirus.

FDA places clinical hold on Regenxbio's gene therapy for Hunter Syndrome

Regenxbio said on Monday the U.S. FDA has placed its experimental gene therapy for a rare inherited disorder on clinical hold after spinal scans found abnormalities in five study participants, sending its shares down more than 24% in premarket trading. The therapy, RGX-121, was being developed as a one-time treatment for Hunter Syndrome, also known as MPS II, which can cause progressive damage to the brain and other organs and tissues.

Altria, Philip Morris International sign contract manufacturing deals

Philip Morris International and Altria said on Monday they had entered contract manufacturing arrangements with one another, as Altria looks to grow cigarette imports and exports and take advantage of ‌a tax rebate. The rebate, known as the "double duty drawback", allows U.S. tobacco companies exporting their products outside the U.S. to claw back federal excise taxes paid on domestically sold products, offering a significant boost to U.S. profits.

Trump's frustrations drove order limiting child vaccinations, but MAHA wants more

President Donald Trump's frustration that his administration was not doing enough to address what he ‌considers a likely contributor to autism drove a U.S. executive order this month that cut back the number of childhood vaccinations, administration officials told Reuters. These five current and former officials privately say the order alone does not substantially change U.S. vaccine policy and will not satisfy Trump’s demands or Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s “Make America Healthy Again” political base.

As US border reopens to Mexican cattle, concerns persist over screwworm spread

Mexico is bolstering its screwworm containment campaign in northern border states where recent cases have been detected, heightening scrutiny of livestock exports as cross-border trade resumed on Monday under a phased U.S. reopening. The reopening marks the first easing of a U.S. ban imposed more than a year ago to keep out the flesh-eating pest, as imports resumed initially through Arizona.

Sonova unveils new AI-powered hearing-aid platform to support growth targets

Sonova launched its third hearing-aid platform utilising real-time AI on Monday, its latest effort to strengthen its position in a market that ⁠relies on rapid technology ​upgrades to shorten replacement cycles and attract first-time users. The Swiss company was the first one to roll ⁠out a hearing aid that used real-time AI to separate speech from background noise in 2024.

NFL-At least one-in-four former players who died between 2016 and 2021 had CTE, study shows

At least one in four former NFL players who died between 2016 and 2021 was found to have had chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE), according to a study released on Tuesday. Out of the 878 former players who died during that time frame, 235 donated their brains, researchers said, with 215 ⁠of those donated brains found to have CTE, a degenerative disease that can only definitively be diagnosed after death.

Hungary foreign ministry files report on $964 million pandemic-era ventilator deals

Hungary's Foreign Ministry has filed a report with prosecutors on suspected fraud and other crimes involving the 2020 purchase of ventilators during the COVID-19 pandemic under the previous government, Foreign Minister Anita Orban said on Tuesday. The report on the purchase of nearly 17,000 ventilators worth ​a combined 300 billion forints ($963.82 million) says the ministry bought thousands of surplus ventilators that could not be used realistically at inflated prices, Orban told reporters.

U.S. court orders Guardant to pay $245 million in DNA sequencing patent dispute

A U.S. court has ordered Guardant Health to pay more than $245.2 million to TwinStrand Biosciences and the University of Washington ⁠after finding that the company infringed patents covering DNA sequencing technology, TwinStrand said on Monday. Here are the details:

Eli Lilly launches oral weight-loss drug Foundayo in UK

Eli Lilly has launched its pill, Foundayo, in the UK for weight management and type 2 diabetes, it said on Monday, making Britain the first country in Europe where the oral treatment is available. The pill, known chemically as orforglipron, will be available via private prescription after Britain's medicines regulator authorised the drug on August ⁠10, making ​it the second GLP-1 tablet to be launched in the UK after Novo Nordisk's Wegovy pill.

Snoring, subways and stealth ads: how big pharma targets China's waistline

Weight-loss drugmakers, vying to tighten the belts of Chinese consumers, are promoting obesity awareness in metro stations, exercise studios and soccer stadiums as local restrictions prevent the direct advertising of prescription medicines in the world’s second-largest drug market. China's rate of overweight or obese people could reach more than 65% by 2030, the country's National Health Commission has said.

McKesson to buy Precision Medicine Group in about $2.25 billion deal

U.S. drug distributor McKesson said on Tuesday it would buy clinical research and biopharma commercialization services provider Precision Medicine Group in a deal valued at about $2.25 billion. The acquisition will expand McKeeson's clinical research and commercialization capabilities and ⁠broaden its offerings to biopharma customers.

Capricor's Duchenne drug gets three-month FDA extension after new data submission

Capricor Therapeutics said on Monday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration had extended the review period for its experimental cell therapy for Duchenne muscular dystrophy by three months. The delay follows Capricor's submission of new 24-month data from its late-stage study, along with extra analyses, to support a ⁠refined proposed indication focused on upper limb function, the trial's main goal.

Roche, Eli Lilly's Alzheimer's blood test ⁠gets FDA clearance

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has cleared Roche and partner Eli Lilly's blood test to help identify signs of Alzheimer's disease in people aged 55 and older with cognitive decline. The test, Elecsys pTau217, is a biomarker blood test that can help doctors identify patients who are likely or unlikely to have Alzheimer's-related brain changes, Roche said on Monday.

India wanted red flags on chip packets and soda. Big Food fought back

A can of Fanta sold in London has 63 calories. Buy the same brand in India, and it contains three times as ‌much sugar. It also includes artificial dye, whose presence in food ‌products in Europe requires a prominent health warning. In India, the colorant’s presence is noted merely in small print on the back of the can. That suits some of the world’s biggest companies, which ​have long resisted Indian efforts to mandate nutritional warnings on the front of packaged products.