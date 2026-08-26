Russia, Ukraine discuss new 'quite big' swap of prisoners of war, TASS says

Reuters | Updated: 26-08-2026 07:36 IST | Created: 26-08-2026 07:36 IST
Russia, Ukraine discuss new 'quite big' swap of prisoners of war, TASS says

​Russia and ​Ukraine ‌are discussing ​a new 'quite big' swap ‌of prisoners of war, Russian news agency TASS cited ‌Human Rights Commissioner ‌Yana Lantratova as saying on Wednesday.

Thousands of prisoners have ⁠been ​exchanged ⁠since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine ⁠in February 2022. An ​agreement in May to swap ⁠a further 1,000 captives ⁠each ​was one of the main tangible ⁠results of U.S.-brokered peace negotiations ⁠between Russia ⁠and Ukraine.

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