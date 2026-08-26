Russia, Ukraine discuss new 'quite big' swap of prisoners of war, TASS says
Russia and Ukraine are discussing a new 'quite big' swap of prisoners of war, Russian news agency TASS cited Human Rights Commissioner Yana Lantratova as saying on Wednesday.
Thousands of prisoners have been exchanged since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. An agreement in May to swap a further 1,000 captives each was one of the main tangible results of U.S.-brokered peace negotiations between Russia and Ukraine.