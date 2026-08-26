At least 15 infants killed in Islamabad hospital fire, local TV reports

Reuters | Updated: 26-08-2026 09:36 IST | Created: 26-08-2026 09:36 IST
At least 15 infants killed in Islamabad hospital fire, local TV reports

At least ‌15 infants were killed when a fire broke out at a state-run ‌hospital in Pakistan's capital city Islamabad, triggered ‌by a fault in air conditioning systems, local broadcaster Geo TV reported ⁠on Wednesday. The ​fire, which ⁠broke out at the Pakistan Institute ⁠of Medical Sciences (PIMS) hospital, started around two ​hours ago, the broadcaster said, adding ⁠that "cooling operations" were ongoing. There were 16 ⁠newborns ​at the hospital's gynaecology ward when the fire broke out, ⁠one of whom was rescued, according ⁠to ⁠Geo.

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