At least 15 infants killed in Islamabad hospital fire, local TV reports

At least ‌15 infants were killed when a fire broke out at a state-run ‌hospital in Pakistan's capital city Islamabad, triggered ‌by a fault in air conditioning systems, local broadcaster Geo TV reported ⁠on Wednesday. The ​fire, which ⁠broke out at the Pakistan Institute ⁠of Medical Sciences (PIMS) hospital, started around two ​hours ago, the broadcaster said, adding ⁠that "cooling operations" were ongoing. There were 16 ⁠newborns ​at the hospital's gynaecology ward when the fire broke out, ⁠one of whom was rescued, according ⁠to ⁠Geo.