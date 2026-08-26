Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Yuliia Starodubtseva charges into Monterrey quarterfinals

Yuliia Starodubtseva, who entered the week on a six-match losing streak, is through to the quarterfinals of the Abierto GNP Seguros event in Monterrey, Mexico. The 26-year-old Ukrainian upset seventh-seeded Janice Tjen of Indonesia 6-4, 6-3 in the second round on Tuesday.

Sounders acquire F Dejan Joveljic from SKC, reach 4-year deal

The Seattle Sounders acquired ​forward Dejan Joveljic as a designated player from Sporting Kansas City on Tuesday in exchange for $6 million. Joveljic, 27, promptly agreed to a four-year contract with the Sounders through June 2030, with a club option through June 2031.

Tennis-Williams, Alcaraz exit US Open mixed doubles, ​married Monfils, Svitolina advance

Serena Williams' return to Arthur Ashe Stadium came to an abrupt end on Tuesday as she and Carlos Alcaraz fell 5-4(4) 4-1 to Flavio Cobolli and Belinda ‌Bencic in the U.S. ​Open mixed doubles quarter-finals, their magic fading after an inspired early performance. The 23-times major winner had not competed at the crown jewel of American tennis since her tearful farewell from the sport in 2022, and fans erupted in deafening cheers as their queen took the court again.

Tiger Woods 'excited' about match play coming to Tour Championship

Tiger Woods is all in favor of the PGA Tour changing the format of its Tour Championship to include a 32-man match play competition. PGA Tour CEO Brian Rolapp announced the news on the new format Tuesday ahead of the Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta. The new match play competition will begin in 2028, featuring the top 90 golfers in a stroke-play event to determine the 32 players who will advance to the first of two match play rounds.

Jaguars WR Brian Thomas Jr. 'all right' after injury scare

Jacksonville Jaguars receiver Brian ‌Thomas Jr. appeared to injure his shoulder and was held out of the remainder of Tuesday's joint practice with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Thomas landed on his shoulder during the first play of 11-on-11 work. Trainers looked at Thomas, who returned for one more play before sitting out the action on the sideline.

Commanders cut former starting S Will Harris

The Washington Commanders cut former starting safety Will Harris on Tuesday among several roster moves. Harris, 30, played in the Commanders' first three games last season before fracturing a fibula and returned to action in Week 13 on Nov. 30 against Denver. He started all nine games he played last season, his first with Washington. Harris totaled 38 tackles, one sack, three passes defended and one forced fumble.

Figure skating-Olympic champion Liu to sit out 2026-27 season

Olympic gold medallist Alysa Liu said on Tuesday she will sit out the upcoming season to fine-tune her technique but reassured fans she would return to the sport. Liu became the first American woman since 2002 to capture Olympic gold in women's singles at this year's Milano Cortina Games, where she also helped the United States to gold in the team event.

Reports: Warriors signing G Brandon Williams

The Golden State Warriors are signing free agent guard Brandon ‌Williams to a one-year, $2.6 million contract, his agent told multiple media outlets on Tuesday. Williams is the Warriors' first signing of a player outside the organization this offseason.

Dolphins rookie LB Trey Moore to have ankle surgery

Miami Dolphins rookie linebacker Trey Moore needs surgery on his left ankle and is expected to miss an extended period of time. "Hopefully he will be back at some point this season, but it will be awhile," coach Jeff Hafley confirmed Tuesday.

Big Ten, SEC ban returnees from NFL

The Big Ten and Southeastern conferences announced rule changes Tuesday that prevent players ‌who have previously been with an NFL team from returning to play college football at one of their schools. In the wake of a court order in Louisiana granting several undrafted free agents an unexpected fifth year of NCAA eligibility, the Big Ten's athletic directors unanimously adopted a new rule Tuesday. Hours later, the SEC followed suit.

Blue Jays place RHP Shane Bieber on 15-day IL

The Toronto Blue Jays placed starting pitcher Shane Bieber on the 15-day injured list Tuesday with right teres major inflammation. The Blue Jays recalled fellow right-hander Chad Dallas from Triple-A Buffalo in a corresponding move.

Report: Veteran RB Kareem Hunt visits with Lions

Free agent running back Kareem Hunt visited the Detroit Lions on Tuesday, ESPN reported. Hunt, 31, rushed for 611 yards and eight touchdowns in 17 games (four starts) with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2025.

Mayor secures 1K 'affordable' U.S. Open tickets for NYC residents

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani will announce Tuesday that he has secured 1,000 "affordable" tickets for local residents to attend the upcoming U.S. Open, according to The Athletic. Mamdani's initiative is a response to concerns about surging ticket prices for the Grand Slam tennis tournament, which begins on Sunday.

Kalshi inks brand partnership with five MLB teams

Kalshi entered brand partnerships with five Major League Baseball teams in the United States, the prediction market startup said on Tuesday, solidifying engagement for fans on its app. Here are more details from the announcement:

Week 1 'always the plan' for Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is ⁠ready to return and expects to be ​on the field for Week 1 of the regular season -- pending the approval of head coach Andy Reid. Reid isn't ready to declare Mahomes good to go ⁠for the opener next month, a Monday night date with the Denver Broncos.

Reports: Vanderbilt names Blaze Berlowitz starting QB

Vanderbilt has elected against starting five-star freshman quarterback Jared Curtis in Week 1, instead choosing veteran Blake Berkowitz as its starter, according to reports by ESPN and On3 Sports on Tuesday. Berkowitz, who is in his third season with the Commodores after starting his career at New Mexico State, will make his first career start Sept. 5 against Austin Peay. Curtis also is expected to play against Austin Peay, per an ESPN report, indicating the quarterback battle may not be entirely decided.

NFL-At least one in four former players who died between 2016 and 2021 had CTE, study shows

At least one in four ⁠former NFL players who died between 2016 and 2021 was found to have had chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE), according to a study released on Tuesday. Out of the 878 former players who died during that time frame, 235 donated their brains, researchers said, with 215 of those donated brains found to have CTE, a degenerative disease that can only definitively be diagnosed after death.

Tennessee LB Arion Carter's suspension reduced to 1 game

The NCAA reduced Tennessee linebacker Arion Carter's suspension for receiving an improper benefit from two games to one, athletic director Danny White announced on Tuesday. Carter received a two-game suspension in July after his agent paid for a $427 flight to a training facility, a ​Level III violation of NCAA rules, after he declared for the NFL draft.

Police: 49ers owner Jed York responded to undercover ad on prostitution site

San Francisco 49ers owner Jed York used a pseudonym when responding multiple times to a fake prostitution ad ahead of his Sunday arrest in East Palestine, Ohio, according to an incident report obtained by ESPN and The Athletic on Tuesday. Per the report, York identified himself as "Joe" when contacting the account three times -- twice Saturday and once Sunday -- regarding an ad posted by an undercover police ⁠officer posing as a woman on a prostitution website.

White Sox place OF Andrew Benintendi on bereavement list

The Chicago White Sox placed outfielder Andrew Benintendi on the bereavement/family medical emergency list on Tuesday prior to the club's home game against the Texas Rangers. In a corresponding move, the White Sox recalled rookie infielder/outfielder Rikuu Nishida from Triple-A Charlotte.

Rory McIlroy praises PGA Tour’s ‘big swing,’ eyes European changes next

ATLANTA -- Rory McIlroy may not be involved with any PGA Tour player committees any longer, but he still often speaks his mind on matters like the future of the sport. When McIlroy sat behind the microphone Tuesday at his pre-tournament press conference at East Lake Golf Club, he was just a few hours behind PGA Tour CEO Brian Rolapp, who'd revealed a reimagined Tour Championship ⁠involving two ​weeks of match play.

Root for him or not, Wyndham Clark ups his game for Tour Championship

ATLANTA -- Coming off his victory this past Sunday, Wyndham Clark is one of the favorites to contend this week at the Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club. That doesn't mean Clark will get overtly favorable support from spectators. It just hasn't been the narrative for the two-time U.S. Open champion and now six-time winner on the PGA Tour, including three events this year.

Report: Cards C Hjalte Froholdt gets 2-year, $20M extension

The Arizona Cardinals agreed to terms with center Hjalte Froholdt on a two-year, $20 million contract extension, NFL Network reported Tuesday. The deal will keep Froholdt, who turned 30 last week, on the roster through the 2028 season.

Martin Damm slams top-seeded Daniil Medvedev at Winston-Salem

Wild-card entrant Martin Damm needed just 1 hour, 22 minutes to knock out No. 1 seed Daniil Medvedev of Russia 7-5, 6-3 in second-round action on Tuesday at the Winston-Salem Open in North Carolina. The 6-foot-8 Damm used his length at the net to pull off the upset. While Medvedev won just 2 of 4 points when he was at the net, Damm won 20 of his 28 advances. Damm also never ⁠dropped his serve, saving both break points he faced.

Giants WR Calvin Austin III carted off practice field

New York Giants wide receiver Calvin Austin III was carted off the field after sustaining an apparent right knee injury during Tuesday's practice. Austin was cutting while working against Deonte Banks during a 1-on-1 drill when his knee appeared to buckle. Austin was consoled by his teammates on the field and again by Giants co-owner John Mara, who followed Austin in his own cart and tapped the wideout on the helmet and shoulder pads.

Tennis-Wawrinka bids farewell ⁠to U.S. Open after missing out on wildcard

Former U.S. Open champion Stan Wawrinka bid an emotional farewell to Flushing Meadows after being denied a wildcard into the main draw, ⁠ending hopes of a final appearance at the year's last Grand Slam in what he has said will be his final season. The Swiss veteran competed at the Australian Open, French Open and Wimbledon this year on wildcards but will miss the U.S. Open, where he won the title in 2016, depriving him of a farewell appearance at the year's final major.

Sky ban Enes Kanter Freedom from arena after altercation

Two days after ejecting Enes Kanter Freedom from Wintrust Arena during a game, the Chicago Sky announced Tuesday that they have banned the former NBA player from the building. Kanter Freedom, sitting courtside during the Sky's 113-90 loss to the Indiana Fever on Sunday, stood up and took a step onto the court with his arms outstretched after Sky guard Natasha Cloud began pointing and yelling at him at the start of an Indiana timeout.

Bengals WR ‌Ja’Marr Chase says he’s ‘good’ after knee scare

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase left Tuesday's practice early after ‌suffering what he called a "hyperextension" of his left knee, but he also said he was not concerned about the injury. Chase was hurt as he fell to the turf while trying to catch a deep pass from Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow. He stayed on the ground for a few ​seconds before trainers came out to examine him. He left the field but stayed on the sideline for the remainder of practice, The Athletic reported.