Reuters Science News Summary

Reuters | Updated: 26-08-2026 10:27 IST | Created: 26-08-2026 10:27 IST
Reuters Science News Summary

Following is a summary of current ​science news briefs.

SpaceX to ​build $100 billion Starship ‌rocket complex ​in Louisiana

SpaceX unveiled plans on Tuesday to build its largest rocket launch complex ‌yet in southern Louisiana, a $100 billion effort to transform coastal wetlands into a critical base for the company's Starship and AI satellite ‌launch ambitions. The 125,000-acre (50,585-hectare) site on Pecan Island, which SpaceX named Starbase ‌Louisiana, is an expansion of the company's Starship launch operations beyond South Texas and those planned for Florida as its next-generation rocket remains ⁠in ​late-stage development.

New NASA ⁠telescope to probe dark energy, dark matter and exoplanets

NASA is preparing to launch ⁠its next flagship space observatory, one that scientists plan to use ​to investigate some of the universe's biggest mysteries including ⁠dark energy and dark matter, while also testing gravity at vast scales ⁠and hunting ​for planets beyond our solar system. The launch of the Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope, a roughly $4 billion project, is ⁠planned for Sunday at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida, with ⁠the observatory ⁠to be lofted into orbit aboard a SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket. The launch comes nine ‌months ahead of ‌schedule, according to U.S. ​space agency officials.

TRENDING

1
Cricket-Sri Lanka 83-2 after India enforce follow-on

Cricket-Sri Lanka 83-2 after India enforce follow-on

Global
2
Japan and IDB Group Expand Health and Infrastructure Partnership

Japan and IDB Group Expand Health and Infrastructure Partnership

Japan
3
Nepal flash flood washes away villages, damages roads, power projects

Nepal flash flood washes away villages, damages roads, power projects

Global
4
"This is IIT Delhi protest, not JNU, DU": Student Saksham opposes politicisation of MSc student's death

"This is IIT Delhi protest, not JNU, DU": Student Saksham opposes politicisa...

India

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

From Farms to Healthy Diets: ADB Reframes Asia’s $40 Billion Food Systems Investment Drive

From Migration to Climate Resilience: How Remittances Are Reshaping Kyrgyz Household Survival

From Climate Risk to Growth: ADB Maps New Investment Strategy for Pakistan’s Agribusiness Sector

When Energy Becomes an Economic Risk, Growth Takes Different Paths

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