Games-Asian Games organisers looking to reduce numbers as registrations exceed target

Reuters | Updated: 26-08-2026 14:35 IST | Created: 26-08-2026 14:35 IST
Games-Asian Games organisers looking to reduce numbers as registrations exceed target

Asian Games organisers in ​Japan said on ​Wednesday they are ‌looking to ​reduce the number of participants at next month's event after athlete ‌and official registrations blew past the projected 15,000. The Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) said last week entries had risen ‌to around 17,000, including 11,000 athletes and 6,000 officials, ‌for the Games scheduled to be held in Nagoya and the Aichi region from September 19 to October 4.

The overshoot ⁠could ​strain accommodation ⁠plans for the Games, which will not feature a traditional athletes' ⁠village. Instead, organisers plan to house competitors and officials ​in hotels, temporary wooden accommodation in Nagoya, and on ⁠the Costa Serena cruise ship. "It is true that the number ⁠of ​registrations has exceeded 15,000 and we are trying to trim the excess numbers," the organising committee ⁠told Reuters. "We are in talks with the OCA for a ⁠solution."

Reuters ⁠has contacted the OCA for comment.

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Prosecutors in Germany investigate three bankers over financing of brothel

UPDATE 1-Prosecutors in Germany investigate three bankers over financing of ...

Global
2
FSSAI inspects two major hotels in Delhi's Aerocity, finds cockroaches, flies

FSSAI inspects two major hotels in Delhi's Aerocity, finds cockroaches, flie...

India
3
Aramco offers more oil outside Hormuz with some cargoes heading to China

Aramco offers more oil outside Hormuz with some cargoes heading to China

Global
4
Cricket-Sri Lanka 199-3 after India enforce follow-on

Cricket-Sri Lanka 199-3 after India enforce follow-on

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Can Smarter Urbanization Transform China’s Border Counties Without Creating a Debt Crisis?

Beyond Mental Health Apps: Why Asia-Pacific Needs Stronger Primary Care Integration

From Farms to Healthy Diets: ADB Reframes Asia’s $40 Billion Food Systems Investment Drive

From Migration to Climate Resilience: How Remittances Are Reshaping Kyrgyz Household Survival

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026