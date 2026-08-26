Drought, Rainfall and Remittances: Why Kyrgyzstan Needs a Stronger Climate Safety Net Now

The Kyrgyz Republic's dependence on migrant earnings is becoming an important part of its response to climate shocks, but new research shows that remittances cannot protect every household equally. A study by the Asian Development Bank (ADB) and researchers from Kyrgyz-Turkish Manas University finds that money sent home by migrants can help families maintain essential consumption during droughts and periods of excessive rainfall. However, poorer households have much weaker access to this informal safety net, while some rural families protect immediate consumption by reducing spending on education and health.

When Migrant Money Becomes Climate Insurance

The scale of remittances makes the issue important for the Kyrgyz economy. Remittance inflows were equivalent to roughly 18%–32% of GDP between 2019 and 2023, making migrant income a major source of household financial security.

Researchers tracked 4,116 households annually across 226 locations, producing 20,580 household-year observations between 2019 and 2023. Household information was combined with satellite precipitation data to examine how spending changed during drought and excessive rainfall.

Climate exposure was substantial. Around 35% of communities experienced drought during the 2021 agricultural season, while the figure was about 31% in 2023. Drought affected as many as 41% of communities annually in 2023. In 2022, more than half of communities experienced excessive rainfall during the agricultural season.

At the same time, average household remittances increased from 37,013 Kyrgyz soms in 2019 to 67,914 soms in 2023. The share of households receiving remittances also increased from 19.63% to 21.55%.

The findings suggest these transfers work partly as informal climate insurance. During droughts, families receiving remittances can redirect money toward utilities, transportation and immediate necessities. But the protection is incomplete.

The Poorest Families Remain the Most Exposed

Household spending patterns show why climate shocks can quickly become development problems. Food consumes about 53% of total household expenditure, while nonfood items account for roughly 23%. Health receives only around 2.9% and education just 1.7%.

When income or agricultural production falls, families therefore have little room to adjust their budgets.

Rural households are particularly vulnerable. During excessive rainfall, remittance-receiving rural families reduce the shares of expenditure going to education and health, suggesting that migrant transfers are insufficient to protect all essential needs simultaneously. Highland households tend to use remittances primarily to preserve food consumption.

Income inequality creates another problem. Only around 10% of observations among households in the poorest income quartile reported receiving remittances, compared with 20.9% in the third quartile and 31.6% among the richest households.

This means the households that may need climate insurance most are often the least connected to migration networks. Migration requires financial resources, information and social connections, making it difficult for the poorest families to use overseas employment as a coping strategy.

Governments and Development Partners Need a Stronger Safety Net

For policymakers, the central lesson is that remittances should complement public climate protection rather than replace it.

Governments could build shock-responsive social protection systems capable of expanding cash assistance when drought or excessive rainfall reaches predefined thresholds. Rural and high-altitude communities should receive particular attention because their livelihoods are more closely linked to agriculture and weather conditions.

Protecting education and healthcare expenditure should also become a policy priority. Temporary education grants, healthcare subsidies or emergency cash transfers could prevent families from sacrificing long-term human development to meet immediate food and household expenses.

International development partners can support this transition through contingent disaster financing, disaster-risk instruments, digital payment infrastructure, climate-smart agriculture and stronger rural connectivity.

Financial inclusion is particularly important. Expanding formal banking, affordable digital payments and mobile financial services could make remittances easier to receive, save and deploy during emergencies.

Turning Remittances Into a Broader Resilience System

The findings also create opportunities for banks, fintech firms, insurers, telecom companies and agricultural businesses.

Financial institutions could develop remittance-linked emergency savings accounts, while fintech companies could offer low-cost digital transfers and automated savings tools. Insurers could combine weather information with digital payments to develop rainfall or drought-linked insurance. Agricultural companies could expand climate-resilient seeds, irrigation, storage and advisory services in vulnerable rural areas.

But there are risks. Financial products built primarily around remittance histories could exclude households without migrant relatives. Heavy reliance on remittances also leaves the Kyrgyz Republic exposed to economic conditions, exchange rates and migration policies abroad. This is particularly important because Russia accounts for about 79% of Kyrgyz migrant destinations.

The longer-term strategy should therefore connect private remittance flows with formal public protection. Governments can establish climate-risk financing and social protection frameworks; development partners can provide concessional finance, technical expertise and institutional capacity; and private companies can deliver affordable financial, insurance and agricultural services.

The study ultimately delivers a simple warning for development policy: remittances can help households survive climate shocks, but survival does not necessarily mean resilience. If families must reduce education or healthcare spending to keep food on the table, today's financial coping strategy can become tomorrow's development setback. Building formal protection around migrant income could turn remittances from an emergency lifeline into a stronger component of the Kyrgyz Republic's climate-resilience system.