ICC urges Japan to counter US campaign against court

Reuters | Updated: 26-08-2026 16:16 IST | Created: 26-08-2026 16:16 IST
ICC urges Japan to counter US campaign against court

Japan should try to counter U.S. efforts to pressure members of the International Criminal Court to quit the body, the ‌Japanese head of the court said on Wednesday, adding that Tokyo's support was pivotal to ensuring the ICC's survival.

The Trump administration ratcheted up its campaign against the Hague-based court last week by sanctioning its president, Tomoko Akane, and a senior trial lawyer. Washington has ‌said it will also step up efforts to persuade other countries to quit the institution, a call that at ‌least five countries have already heeded.

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi initially described the latest move as "very unfortunate" but has faced criticism from the opposition, human rights groups and some lawmakers from her own party for not more forcibly defending the court. Speaking via a video link to reporters in Tokyo, Akane called ⁠on ​Japan, the court's biggest financial ⁠backer, to help it in its hour of need.

'HIGH EXPECTATIONS FOR JAPAN' "Japan has long made the rule of law a cornerstone of its diplomacy. Consequently, ⁠both I and the international community hold high expectations for Japan," she said.

"Furthermore, I would like Japan to focus on supporting neighbouring countries ​that are ICC members, ensuring that they do not succumb to the new U.S. campaign and decide to ⁠withdraw from the ICC," she added. The ICC was established in 2002 by the international community to prosecute war crimes, genocide and crimes against humanity.

The U.S. is ⁠not ​a member. But the court's decision to seek an arrest warrant for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, a close U.S. ally, as well as a past probe into U.S. troops in Afghanistan has drawn the ire of Washington. Akane said ⁠Japan, which joined the ICC in 2007, should leverage its close ties with the United States to dissuade Washington from taking ⁠further escalatory measures.

"Countries, people ⁠and media are saying this is a litmus test for their expectations of Japan ... Japan's strong support for the ICC here will greatly contribute to its future survival," she said. "This is where ‌the real challenge ‌begins."

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