Eight South Koreans missing in Nepal flood, Yonhap News reports

Eight ​South Koreans working on ​a hydropower plant were ‌missing, and ​10 others were stranded, following a massive flash flood along the ‌Nepal-Tibet border, Yonhap News Agency reported on Wednesday, citing South Korea's Foreign Ministry.

The workers were employed by Korea Energy and ‌Doosan Enerbility Co, the report said, adding that ‌Nepal has deployed a rescue team to search the affected area. Another 10 South Korean workers affiliated with Doosan Enerbility are stranded in ⁠the ​area and ⁠awaiting a helicopter sent by Nepalese authorities to evacuate them, it ⁠said.

South Korea has established a task force led by ​the foreign minister and plans to send a joint ⁠rapid-response team comprising government officials and fire and police authorities to Nepal ⁠as ​soon as possible, the report said. Torrential floods in the Himalayan border areas of Nepal and China's ⁠Tibet killed at least nine people and destroyed roads, bridges and ⁠power ⁠projects on Wednesday, as authorities in both countries braced for more casualties and worse ‌damage.