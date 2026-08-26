Prince Harry and family due back in UK as they return from US, BBC reports

Prince ​Harry and his ​family were due to ‌arrive back ​in Britain on Wednesday, the BBC reported, days after it ‌was revealed the couple were moving back six years after quitting royal duties and relocating to the ‌United States.

Last week, Harry and Meghan, the ‌Duke and Duchess of Sussex, surprised even their close family when it was disclosed that they would relocate from California ⁠to ​somewhere outside ⁠London for what was described as an extended period of ⁠time. Their children, Prince Archie, 7, and Princess Lilibet, 5, will ​start school in Britain in September. Precise ⁠details have not been disclosed about where they will live, ⁠other ​than it will not be a royal residence, nor the school the children will attend.

The BBC ⁠said it understood they would be flying in ⁠from California privately ⁠on Wednesday. There was no immediate comment from Harry's spokesperson.