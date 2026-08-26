PREVIEW-Tennis-Holder Alcaraz ready to reignite season at US Open after injury layoff

Carlos Alcaraz returns from a nearly five-month injury layoff for his U.S. Open title defence with little match practice but no shortage of expectation as the flamboyant Spaniard bids to win ‌a third title in New York.

Few modern players have lit up the sport quite like Alcaraz, whose blend of flair and fearless shot-making helped him become the youngest man to complete the career Grand Slam when he won his seventh major crown at this year's Australian Open. Alcaraz ‌turned 23 a few months after his Melbourne triumph, but the momentum from that historic achievement was abruptly halted when he pulled ‌out injured midway through the Barcelona Open in April and his absence has been keenly felt since.

Having missed most of the clay season, the French Open, Wimbledon and North American hardcourt tournaments, Alcaraz returns to a sport that has been waiting for one of its top attractions, noted renowned coach Patrick Mouratoglou. "His return will be great ⁠for tennis," ​Mouratoglou said on social media, acknowledging ⁠the unique excitement that Alcaraz generates at tournaments around the world.

"It will bring back something that was missing at both Wimbledon and Roland Garros." DOMINANT TRIUMPH LAST YEAR

If there ⁠is one venue that can ease doubts about Alcaraz's readiness, it may be Flushing Meadows, where he won the title as a teenager in 2022 ​to become world number one for the first time and returned to the summit after a dominant triumph last year. Alcaraz's 24-3 ⁠win-loss record in New York underlines an affinity with the event and offers further reason for optimism and former U.S. Open champion Andy Roddick said the rusty world number ⁠three ​appeared willing to embrace the uncertainty.

"We don't know what we're going to get," Roddick said on his podcast 'Served'. "A lot of the time he pulls shots out of nowhere. For him to play this, I have to think the risk of further injury is next ⁠to nothing. "It seems like he's happy to accept that 'hey, listen, maybe my legs will be tired. Maybe I haven't played any match reps. ⁠I might lose first or second ⁠round ... but I'm going to go'.

"This is great, it's such a win for tennis." Videos of Alcaraz's training sessions have hinted at a man eager to make up for lost time, even if the true ‌measure of his readiness ‌will come under the lights in New York.