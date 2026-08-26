WHO says Ebola outbreak in Uganda over, as cases continue to rise in Congo

Reuters | Updated: 26-08-2026 20:30 IST | Created: 26-08-2026 20:30 IST
WHO says Ebola outbreak in Uganda over, as cases continue to rise in Congo

​The outbreak of ‌the Bundibugyo strain ​of Ebola in Uganda is ‌over, a World Health Organization official said in a briefing on Wednesday, as ‌she warned that cases continue to ‌rise in Democratic Republic of Congo.

Uganda declared the end of its epidemic ⁠on ​July ⁠28, but the WHO monitored the situation until ⁠this week to be sure ​that no chains of transmission had been ⁠missed before making its declaration. Cases hin Democratic ⁠Republic ​of Congo continue to rise despite some progress, Dr Marie ⁠Roseline Belizaire, director of emergency preparedness for ⁠the ⁠WHO African region, told a WHO regional meeting.

TRENDING

1
Golf-LIV Golf lays off majority of staff as PIF funding ends

Golf-LIV Golf lays off majority of staff as PIF funding ends

Global
2
WHO says Ebola outbreak in Uganda is over, as cases rise in Congo

WHO says Ebola outbreak in Uganda is over, as cases rise in Congo

Global
3
ANALYSIS-Carney faces ticking clock on Canadian support for tough tactics with Trump  

ANALYSIS-Carney faces ticking clock on Canadian support for tough tactics wi...

Global
4
Cycling-Briton Brennan takes second Vuelta stage win, Pogacar in control

Cycling-Briton Brennan takes second Vuelta stage win, Pogacar in control

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Fewer Mature Eggs, Similar Birth Chances: New Insight Into IVF Outcomes After Cancer Treatment

Explainable AI Reveals What Shapes Recovery After Prostate Cancer Surgery

A Warming Planet, a Weary Mind: Climate Distress Reaches University Life

Can Smarter Urbanization Transform China’s Border Counties Without Creating a Debt Crisis?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026