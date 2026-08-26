WHO says Ebola outbreak in Uganda over, as cases continue to rise in Congo

​The outbreak of ‌the Bundibugyo strain ​of Ebola in Uganda is ‌over, a World Health Organization official said in a briefing on Wednesday, as ‌she warned that cases continue to ‌rise in Democratic Republic of Congo.

Uganda declared the end of its epidemic ⁠on ​July ⁠28, but the WHO monitored the situation until ⁠this week to be sure ​that no chains of transmission had been ⁠missed before making its declaration. Cases hin Democratic ⁠Republic ​of Congo continue to rise despite some progress, Dr Marie ⁠Roseline Belizaire, director of emergency preparedness for ⁠the ⁠WHO African region, told a WHO regional meeting.