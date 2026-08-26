22 dead, 384 missing as air rescue ops continue in Nepal amid massive flash floods

At least 22 people have been confirmed dead, and dozens remain missing following a catastrophic flash flood in the Bhotekoshi River that swept through settlements across Rasuwa and neighbouring districts on Wednesday. According to The Kathmandu Post, as many as 384 people, including 291 foreign nationals and 32 security personnel, are currently out of contact.

Itt highlighted that critical infrastructure and personnel sites have been heavily impacted. Project promoter Bijay Mohan Bhattarai stated that 60 people associated with the 20-megawatt Langtang Khola Hydropower Project are out of contact, including 25 staff members and 35 workers trapped inside a tunnel since Wednesday morning, just two days before scheduled testing. Additionally, The Kathmandu Post stated that Rasuwa Customs Office chief Rajendra Dhungana confirmed 15 employees stationed at the Timure office are missing.

Massive air rescue and medical evacuations are currently underway, according to The Kathmandu Post. Army spokesperson Rajaram Basnet stated that the Nepali Army has successfully rescued 88 people, with 13 injured individuals admitted to Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital in Kathmandu and others treated at Trishuli Camp or moved to safety. The Kathmandu Post reported that a total of 12 helicopters have been mobilised, though severe weather forced many flights to turn back to Kathmandu after launching toward Rasuwa.

Notably, the riverside settlements in Rasuwa and Nuwakot are bearing the brunt of the disaster. Nuwakot's authorities stated that entire settlements have been decimated and dozens of concrete bridges swept away in unprecedented destruction. While search and rescue operations continue around the clock, The Kathmandu Post noted that relentless inclement weather and widespread communication disruptions have severely hampered emergency responses.

Meanwhile, the Indian Air Force has kept its transport aircraft fleet, including the C-17, C-130J and C-295, on standby for relief operations in Nepal due to flash floods there, sources said on Wednesday. The sources said a C-130 J transport aircraft is expected to take off with relief material to Nepal by late evening today.

Around 105 Indians were among the foreign nationals "reported missing" after a flash flood in the Bhote Koshi River in the Rasuwa area of Nepal, the country's Tourism Board said on Wednesday, stating that the information is based on preliminary agency-wise record received from tourism and travel companies. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday spoke with Nepal Prime Minister Balendra Shah and conveyed condolences over the loss of lives due to floods in the Himalayan nation and said India is ready to provide all possible humanitarian assistance.

He said India stands firmly in solidarity with its "sisters and brothers in Nepal" during this difficult time. The Prime Minister said teams from both countries are coordinating closely in the rescue and relief efforts.

"Spoke to Prime Minister Balendra Shah and conveyed condolences on the loss of lives due to the floods in Nepal. The people of India stand in solidarity with their sisters and brothers in Nepal at this difficult time. India is ready to provide all possible humanitarian assistance to Nepal. Our teams are coordinating closely on rescue and relief efforts," PM Modi said in a post on X. Meanwhile, the Government of Nepal has officially declared areas across disaster-affected districts as crisis-hit zones for a period of three months under Section 32 of the Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Act, 2074. The decision was finalised during a Council of Ministers meeting following the devastating flash flood that surged through the Bhotekoshi River from the Tibetan border area of Rasuwagadhi.

In a post on X, Nepal's National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA) stated that the Cabinet announced emergency rescue measures, free medical treatment for the injured, and immediate financial relief for grieving families after preliminary data confirmed that 384 travellers, including 291 foreign nationals and 93 Nepalis, remain missing. (ANI)