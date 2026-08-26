Dolly Parton leaves legacy of literacy, advocacy and charitable giving

Dolly Parton, the trailblazing country music icon, songwriter and actress who died on Tuesday at ​age 80, was so much more to millions around the world.

She was a symbol ​of generosity, whose philanthropic work spanned literacy, disaster relief, medical research ‌and ​support for marginalized communities and racial justice, transcending the political and cultural divides that reshaped the world around her. Her charitable efforts were informed by an upbringing in profound poverty in rural Tennessee, which later became as central to her public legacy as the songs that made ‌her famous.

LITERACY CHAMPION Parton's philanthropic work included the Dollywood Foundation, established in 1988, to provide scholarships for students in her hometown of Sevierville, Tennessee.

In 1995, she launched Dolly Parton's Imagination Library, a literacy program that grew from a local initiative in East Tennessee into an international effort providing free books to children from birth to age 5. "When I was growing up in the hills of East Tennessee, ‌I knew my dreams would come true. I know there are children in your community with their own dreams," Parton wrote on the program's website.

The literacy initiative became one of ‌the most visible expressions of Parton's charitable legacy. The program has gifted more than 304 million books to children in the United States, Canada, the UK, Ireland and Australia, according to the program's website. Her philanthropy also included donations to COVID-19 research, the American Red Cross, wildfire and hurricane relief efforts, hospitals and animal welfare causes.

LGBTQ+ RIGHTS Beyond her music, Parton was a cultural figure embraced by generations of LGBTQ+ fans and communities, earning a reputation for inclusiveness and acceptance. She ⁠supported same-sex marriage, criticized ​restrictions on transgender rights and brought those themes ⁠into her work, including the Academy Award-nominated song "Travelin' Thru" for the 2005 film "Transamerica."

"Parton's warm spirit, kindheartedness and joie de vivre deeply resonated with the LGBTQ community," GLAAD President and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis said in a Tuesday statement. RACIAL ⁠JUSTICE

Throughout her career, Parton rarely waded publicly into politics or social issues. But in 2018, Parton removed "Dixie" from the name of her Civil War-themed dinner attraction, renaming it Dolly Parton's Stampede, after receiving criticism for its association ​with the Confederacy.

“As soon as you realize that something is a problem, you should fix it,” Parton told Billboard in 2020. During the 2020 global protests over the police ⁠killings of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and other Black Americans, Parton notably voiced support for the Black Lives Matter movement, joining the ranks of towering music figures willing to engage publicly on the topic.

"Of course Black lives matter," she told Billboard. "Do ⁠we think ​our little white asses are the only ones that matter? No!" Parton said on Andy Cohen's "Watch What Happens Live" program in 2021 that she had used some of the royalties from Whitney Houston's recording of "I Will Always Love You" to purchase a strip mall in a predominantly Black Nashville neighborhood, describing it as a tribute to Houston's legacy.

Among her final major ⁠collaborations, Parton worked with Beyoncé on the Grammy-winning 2024 album "Cowboy Carter", which highlighted the rich legacy of Black musicians in country music and touched on race and identity in America. Beyoncé's reinterpretation of ⁠Parton's hit "Jolene" sparked both praise and criticism. Parton, ⁠who appeared on the album's interlude "Dolly P" and the song "Tyrant," endorsed the version, saying Beyoncé was "giving that girl (Jolene) some trouble and she deserves it!"

Beyoncé paid tribute to Parton on Tuesday, saying she was "the barometer" and "The North Star." “You taught so many lessons on how to be uniquely ‌oneself," she wrote on her website. "I'm ‌honored I had the privilege to work with you. I will treasure that forever."