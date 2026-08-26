Golf-Koepka joins TGL's expansion Motor City Golf Club 

Reuters | Updated: 26-08-2026 22:40 IST | Created: 26-08-2026 22:40 IST
Golf-Koepka joins TGL's expansion Motor City Golf Club 

Five-time major ​champion and ​former world ‌number one ​Brooks Koepka was named on Wednesday ‌as the first player to join TGL expansion team Motor City Golf ‌Club.

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