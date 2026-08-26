Golf-Koepka joins TGL's expansion Motor City Golf Club
Five-time major champion and former world number one Brooks Koepka was named on Wednesday as the first player to join TGL expansion team Motor City Golf Club.
Five-time major champion and former world number one Brooks Koepka was named on Wednesday as the first player to join TGL expansion team Motor City Golf Club.
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