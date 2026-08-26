Nepal Floods: RSP's Kharel thanks India, says assistance from neighbours 'significant, essential'

By Sahil Pandey Nepal's RSP spokesperson Jagdish Kharel on Wednesday thanked India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for extending support to the flood-hit country, saying assistance from India and other neighbouring countries would be "very significant and essential" at this critical juncture.

Speaking to ANI, Kharel said Nepal was currently carrying out a preliminary assessment of the damage caused by the flash floods and determining whether international assistance would be required. "On behalf of Nepal as well as on behalf of the ruling party RSP, we would like to express sincere thanks to the people of India as well as the government of India and right now Hon'ble Prime Minister Modi for sharing the kind words regarding this flood," Kharel said.

He said the Nepal government, the Foreign Ministry, the Prime Minister's Office and the RSP were assessing the extent of the damage and the requirement for international support. "The support from India and support from the neighbouring country is very significant and essential for Nepal because it has proven before also at the time of the 2015 earthquake," he said.

Kharel said the flash floods, triggered by the outburst of a glacial lake on the Tibetan side in China, had caused extensive loss of life and property in Nepal. He said more than six districts had been severely affected, including Rasuwa, Nuwakot, Gorkha, Dhading and Chitwan, with significant damage reported to riverside infrastructure.

"The search, rescue and relief action has been rapidly carried out by the government leadership, and most of the related mechanisms are mobilised to the field," Kharel said. On reports of several people, including Indians and other foreign nationals, missing in the floods, Kharel said the figures available at present were preliminary and had not yet been cross-verified.

"It is not cross-verified how the number of Nepali and the foreigner are missing. We have also heard and received some missing numbers from India as well as the other countries too, but still we cannot tell you very clearly," he said. Kharel said Nepal would provide clearer information once the government receives and verifies the data. (ANI)