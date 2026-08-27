Soccer-Villa sign Germany midfielder Goretzka on free transfer

Aston Villa ​have signed Germany ​midfielder Leon ‌Goretzka on ​a free transfer following his departure from Bayern ‌Munich earlier this summer, the Premier League club said on Thursday. The 31-year-old arrives after ‌eight seasons at Bayern, where he made ‌312 appearances, scored 51 goals and won seven Bundesliga titles and three German Cup trophies ⁠plus ​the Champions ⁠League following his move from Schalke in 2018.

The ⁠experienced Goretzka featured three times for Germany ​at the World Cup and has 73 ⁠caps for his country. He is expected to ⁠bolster ​Unai Emery's midfield after a close season of departures, with Youri Tielemans ⁠moving to Manchester United and Morgan Rogers to ⁠Chelsea.

Villa ⁠defender Ezri Konsa has also joined Arsenal.