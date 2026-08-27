FACTBOX-Global aid heads to Nepal after devastating flash flood
Countries and organisations around the world have begun sending cash, relief supplies and other assistance to Nepal as it responds to the aftermath of a devastating flash flood that killed more than 160 people and left hundreds missing. So far, here is a list of aid and assistance announced as well as delivered:
CHINA: China has coordinated emergency supplies and cash assistance to Nepal, China's Ambassador to Nepal said in a post on social media website X. EUROPEAN UNION: The EU is ready to "mobilise further European assistance", European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on X.
INDIA: India has sent 10 metric tons of disaster-relief supplies, including temporary shelters, blankets, hygiene kits, solar lamps and medicines, India's foreign ministry said. INTERNATIONAL FEDERATION OF RED CROSS AND RED CRESCENT SOCIETIES: The federation said in a statement it is releasing 1 million Swiss francs ($1.24 million) in emergency funding to support the Nepal Red Cross Society's flood response.
UNITED STATES: The U.S. was sending a disaster response adviser to Nepal and providing funds worth $500,000, the State Department said. WORLD HEALTH ORGANISATION: The WHO has dispatched essential emergency medical supplies, including medicines and multipurpose tents, WHO Nepal said on X. ($1 = 0.8052 Swiss francs) (Compiled by Hritam Mukherjee; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)