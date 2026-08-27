FACTBOX-Global aid heads to Nepal after devastating flash flood

Countries and ​organisations around the world have ​begun sending cash, relief ‌supplies and other ​assistance to Nepal as it responds to the aftermath of a devastating flash ‌flood that killed more than 160 people and left hundreds missing. So far, here is a list of aid and assistance announced as well ‌as delivered:

CHINA: China has coordinated emergency supplies and cash assistance ‌to Nepal, China's Ambassador to Nepal said in a post on social media website X. EUROPEAN UNION: The EU is ready to "mobilise further European assistance", European ⁠Commission President ​Ursula von der ⁠Leyen said on X.

INDIA: India has sent 10 metric tons of disaster-relief supplies, ⁠including temporary shelters, blankets, hygiene kits, solar lamps and medicines, India's foreign ​ministry said. INTERNATIONAL FEDERATION OF RED CROSS AND RED CRESCENT SOCIETIES: ⁠The federation said in a statement it is releasing 1 million Swiss francs ($1.24 ⁠million) ​in emergency funding to support the Nepal Red Cross Society's flood response.

UNITED STATES: The U.S. was sending a disaster ⁠response adviser to Nepal and providing funds worth $500,000, the State Department said. WORLD HEALTH ⁠ORGANISATION: ⁠The WHO has dispatched essential emergency medical supplies, including medicines and multipurpose tents, WHO Nepal said on X. ($1 = ‌0.8052 ‌Swiss francs) (Compiled by Hritam Mukherjee; ​Editing by Christian Schmollinger)