China, US should overcome obstacles to high-level exchanges, foreign minister says
China's foreign minister told the U.S. ambassador to China that the two countries should properly manage differences and overcome obstacles to high-level exchanges, an official statement said on Thursday, ahead of Chinese President Xi Jinping's expected U.S. visit next month.
China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi met with U.S. Ambassador David Perdue in Beijing on Wednesday, according to the statement released by the ministry.
In the meeting, Wang said China-U.S. relations still faced various risks and challenges and that Beijing and Washington should focus on a "positive agenda" and push bilateral ties in a stable, healthy and sustainable direction.