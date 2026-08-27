China, US should overcome obstacles to high-level exchanges, foreign minister says

​China's foreign ​minister told the ‌U.S. ambassador ​to China that the two countries ‌should properly manage differences and overcome obstacles to high-level exchanges, an official statement ‌said on Thursday, ahead of Chinese ‌President Xi Jinping's expected U.S. visit next month.

China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi ⁠met ​with ⁠U.S. Ambassador David Perdue in Beijing on ⁠Wednesday, according to the statement released by ​the ministry.

In the meeting, Wang ⁠said China-U.S. relations still faced various risks ⁠and ​challenges and that Beijing and Washington should focus on ⁠a "positive agenda" and push bilateral ties ⁠in ⁠a stable, healthy and sustainable direction.