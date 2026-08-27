Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Tennis-Muchova and Mensik win US Open mixed doubles title

Czech pair Karolina Muchova and Jakub Mensik beat Switzerland's Belinda Bencic and Italian Flavio Cobolli 6-3 1-6 10-6 on Wednesday to win ​the U.S. Open mixed doubles title, securing their first Grand Slam trophy as a team. Muchova and Mensik got off to a fast start on Arthur ​Ashe Stadium, with the hard-serving Mensik hammering an ace past Bencic on set point to claim the opener ‌in less ​than 30 minutes.

Nevada fines Max Holloway, 2 others for celebrations at UFC 329

The Nevada Athletic Commission (NAC) on Wednesday fined Max Holloway, Paddy Pimblett and Gable Steveson for leaping out of the cage in celebration at UFC 329 last month. Each fighter exited the cage following their individual fights prior to the official decision being announced at UFC 329 on July 11 in Las Vegas.

Unrivaled valuation jumps to $650M after latest round of fundraising

Unrivaled's rapid rise in women's basketball has carried over to its worth, with the 3-on-3 ‌league now valued at $650 million following its latest funding round. The league raised more than $100 million in an oversubscribed Series C round led by Ten Pillars Sports Fund, which is backed by UC Investments. The new valuation nearly doubles the $340 million figure Unrivaled reached following its Series B round in September 2025.

Report: Michael Jordan not expected to return to NBC’s NBA coverage

Hall of Famer Michael Jordan was once hailed as an important piece of NBC's NBA coverage. A year later, his tenure might be over.

NFL owners approve Seahawks' sale to Kohsla group for record $9.6 billion

NFL owners unanimously approved the sale of the Seattle Seahawks for a league- record price of $9.612 billion to a group led by the Khosla family at a ‌special meeting Wednesday in Atlanta. The sale, which needed approval by at least 24 of 32 owners, was expected after the NFL's finance and ownership policy committees voted unanimously last week to recommend ratification.

NFL-NFL, NFLPA tighten discipline for repeat player-safety violations

The NFL and NFL Players Association said on Wednesday they will suspend players for one game ‌if they commit three specified player-safety violations in a season, under an updated on-field accountability system aimed at reducing dangerous techniques. "Player safety is a shared responsibility," the league and union said in a joint statement. "These changes focus on the techniques that create the greatest risk while ensuring player, coach, and club accountability."

Soccer-UEFA set to lift FIFA boycott threat as Italy drops support for Infantino

UEFA is set to drop its threat to boycott FIFA tournaments after receiving assurances that plans to sell stakes in the World Cup and other major competitions will not be revived, sources aware of the discussions told Reuters on Wednesday, as Italy withdrew support for FIFA President Gianni Infantino. Italy became the latest national football federation to distance itself from Infantino, while European Leagues President Claudius Schaefer told The Athletic that the FIFA chief had no future at the organisation and that ⁠world soccer's governing body ​needed reform.

NFL ends Pro Bowl, selection of 'best of the best' to continue

The NFL is ending the ⁠Pro Bowl Games after repeated format changes to its annual all-star event. Beginning with the 2026 season, 88 Pro Bowlers will be selected but the NFL no longer plans to stage an AFC-NFC game, a flag-football matchup or an accompanying series of competitions. The players chosen will instead be invited to next year's Super Bowl site in Los Angeles for an in-person celebration in February.

Botic van de Zandschulp pulls off ⁠dominating upset in Winston-Salem

Botic van de Zandschulp of the Netherlands dominated the highest-remaining seed, No. 2 Italian Luciano Darderi, in a 6-1, 6-0 demolition to coast into the quarterfinals of the Winston-Salem Open on Wednesday in North Carolina. The No. 13 seed needed just 68 minutes to advance, winning the final 11 games of the match after the first set was tied 1-1. van de Zandschulp had ​a 12-0 advantage in aces, putting just 56% of his first serves in play but winning 86% of his first-serve points and 60% of his return points.

Mark Walter's company denies fraud, says Dodgers, F1 team not for sale

In its latest effort to quash rumors and concerns it will sell off more ⁠of its assets amid reports it is the subject of federal investigations into potential tax fraud, TWG Global said Wednesday that its stakes in both the Los Angeles Dodgers and its Cadillac Formula 1 team are not for sale. The comments were made in a biting news release attacking the investigations and allegations of fraud.

Broncos cut S Taylor Rapp, but hint at bringing him back

Less than a week after signing Taylor Rapp, ⁠the Denver Broncos ​on Wednesday cut the safety, but later in the day, head coach Sean Payton indicated the reason wasn't football-related and that Rapp could be back with the team. "He needs a little time at home," Payton told reporters, before adding, "I know how he felt being here and so I think sooner than later (Rapp will be back with the team). This obviously took precedence."

Report: Jonathan Kuminga agrees to 2-year, $12.4M deal with Timberwolves

Free agent swingman Jonathan Kuminga agreed to a two-year, $12.4 million deal with the Minnesota Timberwolves, ESPN reported Wednesday. Kuminga chose Minnesota over the Los Angeles Lakers. The second year of his deal is reportedly a player option.

SEC reportedly to suspend coaches who bring players back from ⁠pros

In the latest twist in NCAA conferences' attempts to prevent professional athletes from returning to college to compete in athletics, the Southeastern Conference on Wednesday reportedly agreed to punish schools that bring in players from the NFL, NBA or WNBA. According to multiple media reports, the SEC's penalties will include suspending coaches for half a ⁠season, a fine equal to 50% of the university's annual budget for the sport in question, ⁠and revoking league voting rights.

Report: NFL players returning to college can't play in league this season

The NFL plans to tell its clubs that players returning to play in college will be prohibited from signing this season with a league team, ESPN reported on Wednesday. The report said the NFL will clarify at some point during a special league meeting on Wednesday the rules that remain unaltered while the NCAA and its conferences grapple almost daily with a fast-changing landscape on student- athletes' fifth year of ‌college eligibility.

Brewers' Dustin May drilled by first-pitch liner; X-rays negative

Milwaukee Brewers right-hander ‌Dustin May, drilled in the upper back by a comebacker on his first pitch against the host New York Mets on Wednesday, exited the contest and underwent X-rays that ​were negative. The Brewers announced midgame that May sustained a bruised right shoulder blade.