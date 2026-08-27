Norway king's health condition 'very serious', royal court says
The health of Norway's King Harald, 89, has deteriorated while in hospital and his condition is now "very serious", the royal court said on Thursday.
Crown Prince Haakon and Harald's wife, Queen Sonja, have both cancelled all planned events as a result, the palace said in a statement. Harald, Europe's oldest head of state, was hospitalised on August 17 and the palace has said he was being treated for a bacterial infection in his blood.