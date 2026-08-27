Russia says France and Britain are 'playing with fire' by transferring missile technology to Ukraine

Reuters | Updated: 27-08-2026 13:59 IST | Created: 27-08-2026 13:59 IST
Russia says France and Britain are 'playing with fire' by transferring missile technology to Ukraine

Russian ​Foreign Ministry spokeswoman ​Maria Zakharova ‌said on ​Thursday that France and Britain were "playing with fire" ‌by supplying sensitive missile technology to Ukraine, a move she warned could have unpredictable consequences ‌for Paris and London. The leaders of ‌Britain and France on Monday pledged to provide Ukraine with stronger military support — including ⁠access ​to classified technology ⁠and faster deliveries of air defence missiles — at ⁠a meeting of allies to mark ​Kyiv's independence day celebrations.

Britain announced on Monday ⁠it would allow Kyiv access to classified technology ⁠to ​start its own production of Storm Shadow long-range cruise missiles, capable ⁠of carrying out strikes deep within Russia. France ⁠has ⁠already given its assent to license the technology for the European ‌missile.

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