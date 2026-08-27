Russia says France and Britain are 'playing with fire' by transferring missile technology to Ukraine
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday that France and Britain were "playing with fire" by supplying sensitive missile technology to Ukraine, a move she warned could have unpredictable consequences for Paris and London. The leaders of Britain and France on Monday pledged to provide Ukraine with stronger military support — including access to classified technology and faster deliveries of air defence missiles — at a meeting of allies to mark Kyiv's independence day celebrations.
Britain announced on Monday it would allow Kyiv access to classified technology to start its own production of Storm Shadow long-range cruise missiles, capable of carrying out strikes deep within Russia. France has already given its assent to license the technology for the European missile.