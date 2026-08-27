Nearly 100 Chinese missing in Nepal after mudslide, foreign ministry says

​Nearly 100 ​Chinese nationals were ‌missing in ​Nepal in the area ‌affected by a massive mudslide and flooding, China's foreign ministry said on ‌Thursday.

Missing foreigners on the ‌Chinese side include tourists, pilgrims and other personnel, and China is ⁠in ​close communication ⁠with Nepal on search and rescue ⁠while informing relevant embassies of the ​situation, foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian ⁠said at a regular press ⁠conference ​in Beijing.

When asked for a breakdown of nationalities of ⁠the missing foreigners, Lin said specific ⁠information ⁠was still under further verification.