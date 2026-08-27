Nearly 100 Chinese missing in Nepal after mudslide, foreign ministry says
Nearly 100 Chinese nationals were missing in Nepal in the area affected by a massive mudslide and flooding, China's foreign ministry said on Thursday.
Missing foreigners on the Chinese side include tourists, pilgrims and other personnel, and China is in close communication with Nepal on search and rescue while informing relevant embassies of the situation, foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said at a regular press conference in Beijing.
When asked for a breakdown of nationalities of the missing foreigners, Lin said specific information was still under further verification.