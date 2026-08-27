Norway's King Harald in 'very serious' health condition, royal court says

The ‌health of Norway's King Harald, 89, has deteriorated while in hospital and his condition is now "very serious", the royal ‌court said on Thursday.

Europe's oldest living monarch and ‌Norway's ceremonial head of state since 1991, Harald was taken to hospital on August 17. The palace said he was being treated ⁠for ​a bacterial ⁠infection in his blood. Crown Prince Haakon and Harald's wife, Queen Sonja, have both ⁠cancelled all planned events, the palace said in a statement.

Members ​of Harald's family, including the crown prince and the ⁠queen, were seen arriving at the Oslo University Hospital where the ⁠king ​is being treated, Norwegian media reported. The king announced in 2024 that he would reduce the number of ⁠official activities in which he takes part out of consideration ⁠for his ⁠age, but ruled out abdication, saying his oath as king was for life.