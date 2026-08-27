Greek-operated air defence system shoots down drones over Saudi

Reuters | Updated: 27-08-2026 13:37 IST | Created: 27-08-2026 13:37 IST
Greek-operated air defence system shoots down drones over Saudi

ATHENS, Aug 27 - An air ​defence system ​operated by Greek military ‌personnel in ​Saudi Arabia intercepted a swarm of drones on Thursday ‌in the wider Yanbu region, home to major oil refining facilities, Greek security sources told Reuters. It ‌was the third time the Greek-operated system ‌has been used in combat since the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran began, underscoring the widening military role of ⁠European ​allies in defending ⁠Gulf energy infrastructure.

"The battery engaged the drones in ⁠coordination with Saudi air defence systems," one of the ​sources said, adding that the Greek Patriot system ⁠launched three missiles, without detailing the number of drones ⁠downed ​or their origin. A second source confirmed the information.

Greece has deployed a U.S.-made Patriot ⁠air defence battery, operated by Greek personnel, in Saudi ⁠Arabia ⁠since 2021 under an agreement to help protect the kingdom's energy facilities.

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