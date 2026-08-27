Nvidia rises after signaling longer AI spending runway

Reuters | Updated: 27-08-2026 13:39 IST | Created: 27-08-2026 13:39 IST
Nvidia rises after signaling longer AI spending runway

Nvidia shares rose about 6% before the ​bell on Thursday as investors embraced ​the chipmaker's strong long-term outlook, ‌betting that a ​global race to build AI infrastructure will fuel years of rapid growth despite concerns about supply bottlenecks and financial ‌ties with customers. The world's most valuable company projected 70% revenue growth next fiscal year and forecast current-quarter sales above Wall Street estimates, signaling that the AI spending boom remains intact.

The ‌forecast offers fresh ammunition to bulls after Nvidia's shares fell nearly 12% from ‌their May peak as investors increasingly demanded evidence that the AI spending boom would last. Following the results, at least 10 brokerages raised their price target on the shares, according to data compiled by LSEG.

Analysts ⁠at Morgan ​Stanley said, "70% growth ⁠supply constrained is a remarkable figure, and to the extent possible we would expect Nvidia to continue to ⁠knock down barriers to higher growth". The forecast marked a rare long-term outlook from Nvidia, with ​CEO Jensen Huang saying AI had reached an "inflection point" as the technology moves from experimentation ⁠to real-world deployment.

Nvidia signaled AI demand is broadening beyond hyperscalers, citing growth from AI labs, expanding capacity ⁠at ​firms such as CoreWeave and Nebius , and a deeper partnership with Amazon Web Services. Morgan Stanley said that Nvidia's push into cloud revenue-sharing could become a fresh ⁠catalyst for the stock.

The company reported second-quarter revenue of $96.2 billion, ahead of Wall Street expectations, ⁠driven by $89 billion ⁠in data center sales. The stock trades at 17.9 times forward earnings estimates, well below Advanced Micro Devices' 37.2 times and Intel's ‌46.2 times.

TRENDING

1
Russia's foreign spy chief confirms he held talks with CIA director in Moscow

Russia's foreign spy chief confirms he held talks with CIA director in Mosco...

Global
2
Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia plant says Ukraine struck spent fuel storage site

Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia plant says Ukraine struck spent fuel storage...

Global
3
GLOBAL MARKETS-World stocks steady as Nvidia outlook lifts tech shares

GLOBAL MARKETS-World stocks steady as Nvidia outlook lifts tech shares

Global
4
China stocks end higher on Nvidia-led AI hardware rally; Hong Kong lags

China stocks end higher on Nvidia-led AI hardware rally; Hong Kong lags

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Half a Billion Health Records, One Big Problem: Can the Data Be Trusted?

The Missing Link Between Digital Investment and Small-Business Growth

The Biggest AI Divide in Education Starts After Access

Will ADB’s Nutrition Test Transform How Asia Invests in Agriculture and Food Security by 2030?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026