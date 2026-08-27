Norway's King Harald in 'very serious' health condition, royal court says

The health ​of Norway's King ‌Harald, 89, has ​deteriorated while in hospital and his condition is now "very serious", the royal ‌court said on Thursday.

Europe's oldest living monarch and Norway's ceremonial head of state since 1991, Harald was taken to hospital ‌on August 17. The palace said he was being treated ‌for a bacterial infection in his blood. Crown Prince Haakon and Harald's wife, Queen Sonja, have both cancelled all planned events, the palace said in ⁠a statement.

Members ​of Harald's ⁠family, including the crown prince and the queen, were seen arriving at ⁠the Oslo University Hospital where the king is being treated, Norwegian ​media reported. Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere said in a ⁠statement to the media, "The whole nation is with us as we send ⁠warm ​thoughts to the king and the rest of the royal family."

The king announced in 2024 that he would ⁠reduce the number of official activities in which he takes part ⁠out of consideration ⁠for his age, but ruled out abdication, saying his oath as king was for life.