Power plant in Ukraine's Kherson loses generating capacity after Russian attack
A Russian attack on a thermal power plant in Ukraine's southern city of Kherson has resulted in the loss of all of its generating capacity, state oil and gas company Naftogaz said.
"The Russians struck a purely civilian facility that provides heat to a significant portion of Kherson's residential buildings," the company's CEO Sergiy Fedorenko said in a statement.
The plant has been the target of repeated Russian attacks and was also struck on Wednesday.