Power plant in Ukraine's Kherson loses generating capacity after Russian attack

​A ​Russian attack ‌on a ​thermal power plant in ‌Ukraine's southern city of Kherson has resulted in the loss ‌of all of its ‌generating capacity, state oil and gas company Naftogaz said.

"The ⁠Russians ​struck ⁠a purely civilian facility that provides ⁠heat to a significant portion ​of Kherson's residential buildings," the ⁠company's CEO Sergiy Fedorenko ⁠said ​in a statement.

The plant has been the ⁠target of repeated Russian attacks and ⁠was ⁠also struck on Wednesday.