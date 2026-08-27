FACTBOX-Global aid heads to Nepal after devastating flash flood
Countries and organisations around the world have begun sending cash, relief supplies and other assistance to Nepal as it responds to the aftermath of a devastating flash flood that killed hundreds with more than a thousand people still missing.
Here is a list of aid and assistance announced and delivered so far: CHINA: China has coordinated emergency supplies and cash assistance to Nepal, China's Ambassador to Nepal said in a post on social media website X.
INDIA: India has sent nearly 50 metric tons of disaster-relief supplies, in two tranches, including temporary shelters, blankets, hygiene kits, lamps and medicines, India's foreign ministry said. SOUTH KOREA: South Korea has already dispatched a response team to Nepal and will also send a disaster relief team, along with $1 million in humanitarian assistance through international organisations, its foreign minister said on X.
UNITED KINGDOM: Prime Minister Andy Burnham said the UK has offered to send emergency responders to Nepal along with £5 million ($6.79 million) in aid. EUROPEAN UNION: The EU is ready to "mobilise further European assistance", European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on X.
UNITED STATES: The U.S. was sending a disaster response adviser to Nepal and providing funds worth $500,000, the State Department said. UNITED NATIONS: UN teams, along with partners, are mobilizing supplies and personnel to support Nepal's flood response, UN Secretary-General António Guterres said on X.
INTERNATIONAL FEDERATION OF RED CROSS AND RED CRESCENT SOCIETIES: The federation said it is releasing 1 million Swiss francs ($1.24 million) in emergency funding to support the Nepal Red Cross Society's flood response. WORLD HEALTH ORGANISATION: The WHO has dispatched essential emergency medical supplies, including medicines and multipurpose tents, WHO Nepal said on X.
WORLD BANK: World Bank country director told Nepal's finance ministry that 25 billion rupees ($163.55 million) in emergency aid could be provided, local newspaper Kantipur reported. MEDECINS SANS FRONTIERES: The French aid group said that an emergency team had arrived in Nepal to provide immediate medical assistance.
($1 = 0.7364 pounds) ($1 = 0.8052 Swiss francs)
($1 = 152.8600 Nepalese rupees) (Compiled by Hritam Mukherjee; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)