FACTBOX-Global aid heads to Nepal after devastating flash flood

Countries ​and organisations around the world have begun ‌sending ​cash, relief supplies and other assistance to Nepal as it responds to the aftermath of a devastating flash flood that killed hundreds with more than ‌a thousand people still missing.

Here is a list of aid and assistance announced and delivered so far: CHINA: China has coordinated emergency supplies and cash assistance to Nepal, China's Ambassador to Nepal said in a post on social media website ‌X.

INDIA: India has sent nearly 50 metric tons of disaster-relief supplies, in two tranches, including temporary shelters, blankets, ‌hygiene kits, lamps and medicines, India's foreign ministry said. SOUTH KOREA: South Korea has already dispatched a response team to Nepal and will also send a disaster relief team, along with $1 million in humanitarian assistance through international organisations, its foreign minister said on X.

UNITED KINGDOM: ⁠Prime ​Minister Andy Burnham said the ⁠UK has offered to send emergency responders to Nepal along with £5 million ($6.79 million) in aid. EUROPEAN UNION: The EU is ready to "mobilise further European ⁠assistance", European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on X.

UNITED STATES: The U.S. was sending a disaster response ​adviser to Nepal and providing funds worth $500,000, the State Department said. UNITED NATIONS: UN teams, along with partners, ⁠are mobilizing supplies and personnel to support Nepal's flood response, UN Secretary-General António Guterres said on X.

INTERNATIONAL FEDERATION OF RED CROSS AND RED ⁠CRESCENT SOCIETIES: ​The federation said it is releasing 1 million Swiss francs ($1.24 million) in emergency funding to support the Nepal Red Cross Society's flood response. WORLD HEALTH ORGANISATION: The WHO has dispatched essential emergency medical supplies, including medicines ⁠and multipurpose tents, WHO Nepal said on X.

WORLD BANK: World Bank country director told Nepal's finance ministry that 25 ⁠billion rupees ($163.55 million) ⁠in emergency aid could be provided, local newspaper Kantipur reported. MEDECINS SANS FRONTIERES: The French aid group said that an emergency team had arrived in Nepal to provide immediate ‌medical assistance.

($1 = 0.7364 ‌pounds) ($1 = 0.8052 Swiss francs)

($1 = 152.8600 Nepalese rupees) (Compiled by Hritam ​Mukherjee; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)