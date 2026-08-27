Russia's Amur gas chemical complex says fire death toll has risen to 15
The Amur Gas Chemical Complex, a facility in Russia's far east, said in a statement on Thursday that the death toll from a fire that broke out there earlier this week had risen to 15 people.
The plant said on Wednesday that seven people had been killed in the blaze, including six Chinese nationals.
The complex, which bills itself as one of the world's largest polyethylene and polypropylene producers, is a joint project of Russian company Sibur and Chinese oil and gas company Sinopec. It had yet to begin operations and was preparing for the start of production.