Russia's Amur gas chemical complex says fire death toll has risen to 15

​The Amur ​Gas Chemical ‌Complex, a facility ​in Russia's far east, said ‌in a statement on Thursday that the death toll from a fire ‌that broke out there earlier this ‌week had risen to 15 people.

The plant said on Wednesday that seven ⁠people ​had ⁠been killed in the blaze, including six ⁠Chinese nationals.

The complex, which bills ​itself as one of the world's largest ⁠polyethylene and polypropylene producers, is ⁠a ​joint project of Russian company Sibur and Chinese oil and ⁠gas company Sinopec. It had yet to ⁠begin ⁠operations and was preparing for the start of production.