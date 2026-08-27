Motor racing-Alpine F1 confirm Colapinto for 2027 in unchanged lineup

Argentine driver Franco ​Colapinto will continue to ‌race ​for Renault-owned Alpine next season in an unchanged lineup with Frenchman Pierre Gasly, the ‌Formula One team said on Thursday.

Colapinto, 23, joined Alpine as a reserve last season, replacing dropped Australian Jack Doohan after six rounds. This year ‌he has scored in six of 12 rounds so far, contributing ‌19 of the sixth-placed team's 63 points.

Gasly has a contract until the end of the 2028 season. "We have seen Franco truly grow and mature into ⁠a great ​driver this ⁠year," said team boss Flavio Briatore in a statement.

"His results in Miami and Montreal ⁠especially confirmed what I already knew: Franco belongs in Formula One and ​he belongs at this team." Colapinto, whose best result this season ⁠is a sixth place in Canada, said he felt settled at Alpine and ⁠the ​team had made significant progress.

"Our long-term goals are obvious -- to compete and win -- and I am grateful to the team, ⁠Flavio and (managing director) Steve (Nielsen), for the trust placed in me to be ⁠one of ⁠its drivers going into the future," he said. The next race is the Italian Grand Prix at Monza ‌on ‌September 6.