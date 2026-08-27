Two killed at school near Berlin, local newspaper says

Reuters | Updated: 27-08-2026 19:38 IST | Created: 27-08-2026 19:38 IST
Two killed at school near Berlin, local newspaper says

​Two people ​were killed ‌at a school ​in the town of Gosen-Neu Zittau ‌near Berlin and a suspect has been detained, local newspaper Maerkische Allgemeine reported on ‌Thursday.

The paper said in its ‌online edition that one of the victims is an 18-year-old woman who attended the ⁠school ​and ⁠that the suspected perpetrator is believed to be ⁠her 19-year-old former boyfriend. A 30-year-old man ​was killed while trying to ⁠stop the attack, the report said. Separately, Berliner Zeitung ⁠reported ​that a further two people were injured.

Local police could not ⁠immediately be reached for comment and did ⁠not ⁠immediately reply to an emailed request for comment.

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