France needs a renaissance, says far-right leader Marine Le Pen

Reuters | Updated: 27-08-2026 20:51 IST | Created: 27-08-2026 20:51 IST
France needs a renaissance, says far-right leader Marine Le Pen

​France ​needs a ‌renaissance supported by ​companies and the broader ‌nation as a whole, said far-right leader Marine Le Pen, ‌as she aimed to ‌win support from the country's business community ahead of next ⁠year's presidential ​election.

"I ⁠call for a union of ⁠a broad range of workers, entrepreneurs ​and others....to bring about ⁠a recovery and renaissance of France," ⁠said ​Le Pen at a debate of candidates for ⁠next year's election, which was ⁠held ⁠by the MEDEF business lobby group.

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