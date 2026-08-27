France needs a renaissance, says far-right leader Marine Le Pen
France needs a renaissance supported by companies and the broader nation as a whole, said far-right leader Marine Le Pen, as she aimed to win support from the country's business community ahead of next year's presidential election.
"I call for a union of a broad range of workers, entrepreneurs and others....to bring about a recovery and renaissance of France," said Le Pen at a debate of candidates for next year's election, which was held by the MEDEF business lobby group.