Central Norway power producers face scrutiny over hydro reservoir levels

Reuters | Updated: 27-08-2026 20:44 IST | Created: 27-08-2026 20:44 IST
Central Norway power producers face scrutiny over hydro reservoir levels

​Norway's power system regulator ‌NVE said on ​Thursday that hydropower producers in central Norway will be required to give detailed reports ‌on their production outlook due to low reservoir levels.

"If we enter the winter with less water than normal, it will be extra important that the ‌available hydroelectric resources are managed correctly," NVE said in a statement. Central ‌Norway is typically an area with a power deficit, relying on imports, and with low reservoir filling levels in the region, the need to bring in electricity ⁠from ​other parts of Norway ⁠will increase further, the regulator said.

There was no concern about the security ⁠of supply now, it added. Filling levels in the region, known in power market ​terms as NO3, last stood at 63.7% full, almost 20 percentage ⁠points below the 20-year median and just two percentage points above the minimum for that ⁠same ​period, NVE data published weekly showed.

Reservoir levels are also lower than normal in southern Norway and the regulator may extend ⁠the reporting duty to producers in other parts of the power system, NVE ⁠said. Norway is ⁠divided into five pricing zones. Central Norway is known as NO3, while NO1, NO2 and NO5 constitute ‌the southern market ‌areas.

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