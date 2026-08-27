Cricket-England's Cox and Smith lead resistance after early slump against Pakistan

England's Jordan Cox and Jamie ​Smith led a spirited fightback against Pakistan ​as the hosts reached 180-5 at ‌tea ​on the opening day of the second test at Lord's on Thursday. Number three Cox was unbeaten on 55 while Smith struck seven fours ‌in a belligerent 45.

Pakistan had enjoyed a profitable first session as they reduced England to 80-4 after winning a delayed toss caused by long-overdue rain in the capital. The muggy conditions were ruthlessly exploited byPakistan fast ‌bowler Muhammad Abbas who shattered England's top order.

Abbas took three wickets for 34 runs, including that ‌of skipper Joe Root, with Mohammad Ali also chipping in with one shortly before the lunch interval.