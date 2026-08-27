Two found dead at school near Berlin, 19-year-old suspect detained

Two people ​were found dead ‌on Thursday at ​a school in the town of Gosen-Neu Zittau near Berlin ‌and a suspect has been detained, police said. "Police received several calls reporting that a violent crime had ‌taken place at a school. At the scene, ‌emergency services found two people with fatal injuries," police said in a statement. A 19-year-old German considered a suspect in the ⁠crime ​has ⁠been detained, it said, adding investigators currently assumed it to have been ⁠an act "motivated by a personal relationship". Local newspaper Maerkische ​Allgemeine reported earlier on Thursday that one of the ⁠victims was an 18-year-old woman who attended the school and ⁠that ​the suspected perpetrator was believed to be her 19-year-old former boyfriend.

A 30-year-old man was ⁠killed while trying to stop the attack, the report said. Separately, ⁠Berliner ⁠Zeitung reported that a further two people were injured.