South Korea backs Trump's efforts to resume North Korea talks
South Korea supports U.S. President Donald Trump's efforts to resume dialogue with North Korea and will actively back confidence-building measures and the restart of talks between the two sides, South Korea's national security adviser said on Friday.
Seoul believes the resumption of talks between the U.S. and North Korea should focus on substantive progress on the North Korean nuclear weapons issue and must not lead to any slump in the country's security readiness, Wi Sung-lac told reporters.