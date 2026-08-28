South Korea backs Trump's efforts to resume North Korea talks

Reuters | Updated: 28-08-2026 08:25 IST | Created: 28-08-2026 08:25 IST
South Korea backs Trump's efforts to resume North Korea talks

​South ​Korea supports ‌U.S. President Donald ​Trump's efforts to resume ‌dialogue with North Korea and will actively back confidence-building measures ‌and the restart of talks between ‌the two sides, South Korea's national security adviser said on ⁠Friday.

Seoul ​believes ⁠the resumption of talks between ⁠the U.S. and North Korea ​should focus on substantive progress ⁠on the North Korean nuclear weapons ⁠issue ​and must not lead to any ⁠slump in the country's security readiness, ⁠Wi ⁠Sung-lac told reporters.

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