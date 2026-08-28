Oyo Nyimba, a Ugandan king, who became the world's youngest ​reigning monarch when he took the crown in ​1995, has died aged 34, the ‌prime minister ​of his kingdom announced. Uganda is a republic, ruled by an elected head of state, but it has several traditional monarchies that still preside over their kingdoms as ‌they were constituted in the pre-colonial period. Their political power is largely symbolic, but they wield enormous cultural and social influence. Oyo Nyimba Kabamba Iguru Rukidi IV was the King of Tooro, a small kingdom in Uganda's west near the border ‌with the Democratic Republic of Congo.

"It is with profound sadness and a heavy heart that I announce the passing ‌of His Majesty the Omukama of Tooro, King Oyo Nyimba Kabamba Iguru Rukidi IV," the prime minister of the kingdom, Calvin Armstrong Rwomiire Akiiki, said in a post on X late on Thursday. The king died at around 10:00 p.m. local time on Thursday, Akiiki said, without ⁠revealing the ​cause of his death. Rukidi ⁠IV was crowned at just three years old on September 12, 1995 after the death of his father, Rukirabasaija Patrick David Matthew Kaboyo Olimi ⁠III.

Balaam Barugahara, a minister in the government of President Yoweri Museveni, said shortly before the announcement of the king's death that ​he was receiving treatment in the U.S. "This is an immeasurable loss," the prime minister said, adding the ⁠king, who was unmarried, had left an heir and that "continuity of the Crown is assured." His death triggered an outpouring of grief across ⁠social ​media platforms in Uganda and widespread media coverage nationally. "Most devastating news! May His Majesty the King's soul rest in eternal peace," Bobi Wine, Ugandan pop star-turned-politician who is the country's leading opposition leader, said in a post on ⁠X. In April, in a message to celebrate the King's birthday, Tooro's prime minister had said: "Our King is not distant ⁠from the realities of his ⁠people; he is part of this generation, part of this ecosystem, growing, learning, and leading... His youth is not a limitation; it is a strength. It brings energy, fresh perspective, ‌and the ‌courage to imagine a different future for Tooro."