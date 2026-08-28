FOCUS-Beyond the Scale: Men turn to cosmetic clinics to complete weight-loss transformation

As top-selling weight-loss drugs help more U.S. men slim down, a growing number are seeking cosmetic treatments for sagging skin, hair ​loss and dental issues to complete their physical transformation, patients and plastic surgeons say. Mark C., a 57-year-old ‌from Hoboken, ​New Jersey, has spent the past five years taking obesity medications, first Novo Nordisk's Wegovy and then Eli Lilly's Zepbound, shedding 50 pounds (23 kg) in the process. As the weight came off, so did some of the fullness in his face. "I was looking at myself and I was feeling really good. I'm thinner and I feel like who I am, but I would look in the mirror and I was like, I lost volume in my face," the tech professional told ‌Reuters. He asked that Reuters not use his last name to maintain privacy.

In April, Mark opted for a deep-plane facelift, a procedure that repositions underlying facial muscles and fat. Reuters spoke to six male patients and a dozen cosmetic surgeons who said weight loss drugs, social media and changing perceptions of masculinity are sending more men to clinics that offer such procedures.

The trend reflects a broader shift in male attitudes toward cosmetic work, reshaping the clientele at aesthetic clinics and creating opportunities for companies developing treatments for the effects of rapid weight loss. "I've seen probably a doubling in the number of male patients that I treat over the last one to two years," said ‌Sean Alemi, Mark's doctor and a New York-based facial plastic surgeon. He added the majority of male patients came in after losing weight, most often as a result of GLP-1 therapies.

While women still account for the overwhelming majority of aesthetic treatments, demand among men has risen in recent years. According to the American Society ‌of Plastic Surgeons, men underwent 1.7 million cosmetic procedures in 2024, including surgeries and minimally invasive treatments such as laser skin resurfacing and Botox injections. That was a 2.7% increase from the previous year. Of the total, over 98,000 were surgeries, with eyelid surgery, liposuction and tummy tucks among the most commonly performed. Doctors say demand will keep rising as more weight-loss drugs, including new pill versions, reach the market. In the first quarter of 2026, nearly 70% of men who underwent surgical procedures had a history of GLP-1 use, Dr. Bob Basu, president of the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, said. Younger men often seek procedures to remove loose skin and improve the appearance of an athletic physique, while older men are focused on signs of aging, particularly in the face and neck, doctors said.

"I WANTED TO FEEL ⁠GREAT ABOUT MYSELF" Men ​accounted for 28.3% of weight-loss drug prescriptions filled in 2026, up from 18.3% four years ⁠earlier, according to GoodRx data.

"A man who may never previously have contemplated plastic surgery loses 50 or 80 pounds, starts lifting weights, changes his wardrobe, and becomes much more conscious of the disconnect between the healthier person he has become and the residual anatomy left behind by his former weight," said Miami-based plastic surgeon Dr. Rian Maercks. He said that about 60% of his patients are male, ⁠compared with 30% to 40% last year. After reaching a weight-loss plateau with exercise alone, Walter Barrientos, 45, of Lancaster, California, joined a clinical trial for Eli Lilly's experimental drug retatrutide in November. He has lost 65 pounds overall and currently weighs 197 pounds.

"I want to be able to go out to the beach, to the pools, and be able to take off ​my shirt and feel more confident about myself," said Barrientos, a truck driver. "I wanted to feel great about myself." He had tummy tuck surgery, liposuction of the abdomen, flanks and chest among other procedures in July. Dental implants are next on his list. Barrientos' Beverly Hills-based plastic surgeon, Dr. Michael Omidi, said ⁠his approach begins with understanding the specific concern that brings a patient in for a consultation.

"When a patient wants to have surgery, I think the rule is it should bother you every day, then you can make that change," he said. Kandace Kichler, a surgeon at AirSculpt, which offers procedures to reshape areas of the body, estimated that men account for 20% or more of its clients, up from 10% ⁠or ​less previously. Mohammad Warrad, 27, had surgery with AirSculpt six months ago. The New York-based business owner felt his midsection was disproportionate to the rest of his body after using GLP-1 drugs.

"I had a skinny-fat body," Warrad said. "If the top part of my body was a medium (size of clothing), I had to wear an X-large just to kind of make everything look uniform," he said. COSTLY PROCEDURES

Aesthetic procedures cost thousands of dollars and are typically not covered by insurance. The average surgeon fee for male breast reduction ranges from $5,000 to $9,000, and up to $19,000 for facelifts, according to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons. The final fee is often more, including anesthesia, ⁠operating room facilities or other related expenses. Still, patients said these procedures made them feel like their best selves. "I do think it's worth it... when they presented me with how much this was going to cost, I got sticker shock for sure. Looking back on it, I haven't had any regrets," said ⁠Mark.

NEW AREAS OF INVESTMENT In addition to sagging skin, patients may also experience a temporary form ⁠of hair loss triggered by the physiological stress of rapid weight loss, said Dr. Delila Foulad, a dermatologist at UCLA Health.

Doctors use platelet-rich plasma injections or medical therapies such as minoxidil, and in some cases unapproved peptides, to address patients' hair-related concerns. Companies such as Pelage, Veradermics and Cosmo N.V are developing new treatments for hair loss. A group led by Eli Lilly in June invested $100 million in Absci to fund work on an antibody to address hair loss.

"A man who used ‌GLP-1 to look better, to lose weight, is also very ‌interested in having his hair in good condition," said Giovanni Di Napoli, CEO of Cosmo.