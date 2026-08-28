Sweden to deploy fighter jets, war ships to Finland
Sweden's military will participate in the surveillance and protection of Finland's territory with Gripen fighter jets and corvette warship, at least until the end of 2026, Finland's defence forces said on Friday. "The Swedish equipment strengthens air surveillance in particular, releasing the Finnish Defence Forces' own resources for repelling violations and incidents, if need be," Finland's military said in a statement.
The initiative follows a request by Finland to Sweden, which has a 1,340-kilometre (833-mile) long eastern border with Russia, a spokesperson for the Swedish defence minister said. Finland and Sweden, NATO's two newest members, already have a close bilateral defence cooperation.