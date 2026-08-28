Sweden to deploy fighter jets, war ships to Finland

​Sweden's military ​will participate in ‌the surveillance ​and protection of Finland's territory with Gripen ‌fighter jets and corvette warship, at least until the end of 2026, ‌Finland's defence forces said on Friday. "The Swedish ‌equipment strengthens air surveillance in particular, releasing the Finnish Defence Forces' own ⁠resources for ​repelling violations ⁠and incidents, if need be," Finland's military ⁠said in a statement.

The initiative follows ​a request by Finland to ⁠Sweden, which has a 1,340-kilometre (833-mile) long eastern ⁠border ​with Russia, a spokesperson for the Swedish defence minister said. Finland ⁠and Sweden, NATO's two newest members, ⁠already ⁠have a close bilateral defence cooperation.