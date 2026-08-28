Sweden to deploy fighter jets, war ships to Finland

Reuters | Updated: 28-08-2026 16:57 IST | Created: 28-08-2026 16:57 IST
Sweden to deploy fighter jets, war ships to Finland

​Sweden's military ​will participate in ‌the surveillance ​and protection of Finland's territory with Gripen ‌fighter jets and corvette warship, at least until the end of 2026, ‌Finland's defence forces said on Friday. "The Swedish ‌equipment strengthens air surveillance in particular, releasing the Finnish Defence Forces' own ⁠resources for ​repelling violations ⁠and incidents, if need be," Finland's military ⁠said in a statement.

The initiative follows ​a request by Finland to ⁠Sweden, which has a 1,340-kilometre (833-mile) long eastern ⁠border ​with Russia, a spokesperson for the Swedish defence minister said. Finland ⁠and Sweden, NATO's two newest members, ⁠already ⁠have a close bilateral defence cooperation.

TRENDING

1
Prosecutors say seven charged with damaging Trump Scottish golf course had 'terrorism connection'

Prosecutors say seven charged with damaging Trump Scottish golf course had '...

Global
2
DIARY-Political and General News Events from August 28

DIARY-Political and General News Events from August 28

Global
3
France offers weather-hit farmers hundreds of millions of euros in aid

France offers weather-hit farmers hundreds of millions of euros in aid

Global
4
Canada's second quarter GDP recovers sharply as domestic demand revives, exports grow

Canada's second quarter GDP recovers sharply as domestic demand revives, exp...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

A Healthier Future for Women: WHO Unveils South-East Asia’s Reproductive Care Strategy to 2030

Can Better Forecasts Help Ethiopia Navigate Currency Reform, Inflation and Rising Debt Risks?

Vietnam Builds a Smarter Forecasting System, but Can It Survive Major Government Restructuring?

Digital Skills Are Becoming ASEAN’s New Growth Engine: Here's why

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026