Nepal monitoring two lakes, flood risk to remain until they're fully drained, official says
Nepal is monitoring two lakes upstream of the flood zone, one of which began overflowing on Friday, an official with Nepal's Disaster Management Authority said.
Flood risks will remain until the two lakes have fully drained, the official added.
Nepalese authorities are relying on satellite imagery to track conditions, though monitoring is limited by the availability of images, the official said. Nepal plans to install cameras and sensors downstream, including near the border town of Timure, and is assessing deployment options by helicopter, he said.