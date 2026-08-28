Nepal monitoring two lakes, flood risk to remain until they're fully drained, official says

Reuters | Updated: 28-08-2026 15:49 IST | Created: 28-08-2026 15:49 IST
Nepal monitoring two lakes, flood risk to remain until they're fully drained, official says

Nepal ​is monitoring ‌two lakes upstream ​of the flood zone, ‌one of which began overflowing on Friday, an official with Nepal's ‌Disaster Management Authority said.

Flood risks will ‌remain until the two lakes have fully drained, the official added.

Nepalese ⁠authorities ​are ⁠relying on satellite imagery to track conditions, ⁠though monitoring is limited by ​the availability of images, the ⁠official said. Nepal plans to install cameras ⁠and ​sensors downstream, including near the border town of ⁠Timure, and is assessing deployment options ⁠by helicopter, ⁠he said.

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