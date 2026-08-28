Norway's new king to be known as Haakon VIII

Reuters | Updated: 28-08-2026 15:52 IST | Created: 28-08-2026 15:52 IST
Norway's new king to be known as Haakon VIII

Norway's ​new monarch ​has taken ‌the name King ​Haakon VIII, the royal palace said in ‌a post on Instagram on Friday, as widely expected by royal observers. Norway's King ‌Harald V died early on Friday ‌after more than 10 days in hospital and was immediately succeeded by his son, until ⁠now ​known ⁠as Crown Prince Haakon.

The new king has ⁠chosen the personal motto "Everything for Norway", in keeping ​with the motto picked by ⁠his father, grandfather and great-grandfather since Norway's modern-day monarchy ⁠was ​established in 1905. Norway had six kings named Haakon in the ⁠middle ages. When the modern-day monarchy was established ⁠in ⁠1905, the first king chose the name Haakon VII.

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