Norway's new king to be known as Haakon VIII
Norway's new monarch has taken the name King Haakon VIII, the royal palace said in a post on Instagram on Friday, as widely expected by royal observers. Norway's King Harald V died early on Friday after more than 10 days in hospital and was immediately succeeded by his son, until now known as Crown Prince Haakon.
The new king has chosen the personal motto "Everything for Norway", in keeping with the motto picked by his father, grandfather and great-grandfather since Norway's modern-day monarchy was established in 1905. Norway had six kings named Haakon in the middle ages. When the modern-day monarchy was established in 1905, the first king chose the name Haakon VII.