DIARY-Political and General News Events from August 28

Aug 28 (Reuters) - For other diaries, please see: Political and General News Top Economic Events Emerging Markets Economic Events Government Debt Auctions U.S. Federal Reserve Today in Washington ---------------------------------------------------------------- This diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events ---------------------------------------------------------------- FRIDAY, AUGUST 28

LONDON - Concluding day of Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar's visit to London. TORONTO/NEW YORK- Indian Finance Minister ​Nirmala Sitharaman embarks on a nine-day visit to Canada and the United States, with trade, investment and global economic cooperation at the centre of her agenda. The tour will take her to Toronto, ​Chicago, Asheville and New York, bringing together bilateral economic diplomacy, investor engagement and India's participation in the G20 Finance Track. (To September 2) EDINBURGH, Scotland - Edinburgh ‌Fringe Festival 2026 (To ​August 31) EDINBURGH, Scotland - Edinburgh International Book Festival (To August 30) ABUJA/ADDIS ABADA - Sihasak Phuangketkeow, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Thailand and is scheduled to pay an official visit to the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia. (To August 29) NEW DELHI - UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed set to visit India with focus on sustainable development (Final day)

NGERULMUD - Foreign Minister of Taiwan Lin Chia-lung will lead a delegation to Palau to attend the 55th Pacific Islands Forum and deepen partnerships with Pacific Island countries. (To September 3) WARSAW - Minister of Foreign Affairs of Poland, Radosław Sikorski and European Union foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas will visit Belma, the state-owned ‌company that produce mines among other munitions – 2200 GMT - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, AUGUST 29

SUNDAY, AUGUST 30 NUUK - EU Commission President Ursula Von Der Leyen will visit Greenland (To August 31) - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, AUGUST 31

ATHENS - Greece hosts Lebanese president Joseph Aoun in Athens. Aoun will meet counterpart Constantine Tassoulas and Prime Minister Kyriakos ‌Mitsotakis. - 0800 GMT BRUSSELS – EU Informal meeting of defence ministers (To September 1) BISHKEK/CAIRO - Chinese President Xi Jinping will attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Bishkek, the capital of Kyrgyzstan, as part of a state visit there, followed by a visit to Egypt (To September 3) BISHKEK - Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping, alongside other leaders, attend the summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, a regional bloc including Russia, China, India, Iran, ‌Pakistan and Central Asian countries. (to September 1) ASHEVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA - G20 finance ministers and central bank governors gather in North Carolina (To September 1)

- - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 1 NORTH OSSETIA, Russia - 22nd Anniversary of the terrorist attack at Beslan School GYMNICH - EU Informal meeting of foreign affairs ministers (To September 2) ASHEVILLE, North Carolina, U.S. - Finance ministers and central bank governors from G20 countries meet.

- - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 2 BANGKOK - Singapore's Prime Minister Lawrence Wong visits Thailand. - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 3 - - - - - - - - -

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 5 MUNICH, Germany – 54th Anniversary of the attack on Israeli Olympic team by Palestinian gunmen, which killed 11 Israelis. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 6 INDIA/BANGLADESH – 15th anniversary of a pact to end a 40-year border demarcation dispute between India and Bangladesh. LONDON - Seven OPEC+ countries will meet on Sunday to discuss their output policy. The seven include Saudi Arabia, Russia, Iraq, Kuwait, Algeria, Oman and Kazakhstan.

- - - - - - - - - MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 7 SAINT PAUL DE VENCE, France - French President Emmanuel Macron and South Korean President Lee Jae Myung will co-chair Cinema & Moving Image ⁠Summit in Saint-Paul de ​Vence (To September 9) - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 9 COLOMBO - Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is reportedly scheduled to undertake an official visit to Sri Lanka (To ⁠September 10) LONDON - World Nuclear Association Annual Symposium (To September 11) - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 10 BEIJING – APEC 16th Energy Ministers Meeting (To September 11) TORONTO, Canada - 51st Annual Toronto International Film Festival 2026 (To September 20) - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 11 UNITED STATES – 25th anniversary of 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Centre and the Pentagon. - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 12

DUBLIN - US President Donald Trump is set to visit Ireland to attend the final rounds of the Amgen Irish Open at his golf resort in Doonbeg, County Clare, according to a White House official cited by the New York Post. (To September 13) NEW DELHI - ⁠Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian will make his first visit to India for the BRICS Summit. (To September 13) - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 13 SWEDEN - Swedish Parliament election - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 14 VIENNA - IAEA 70th General Conference (To September 18) MANILA - Economic and trade ministers of ASEAN countries hold high-level meetings in Manila (To September 22) - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 15 GLOBAL - International Day of Democracy GUATEMALA – 205th Anniversary of Independence EL SALVADOR - 205th Anniversary of Independence COSTA RICA - 205th Anniversary of Independence HONDURAS - 205th Anniversary of Independence NICARAGUA - 205th Anniversary of Independence - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 16

STRASBOURG, FRANCE - EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen ​delivers the State of the European Union address to the EU Parliament in Strasbourg – 0700 GMT - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 18 BRUSSELS - Eurogroup meeting BRUSSELS – EU Informal meeting of economic and financial affairs ministers (To September 19) RUSSIA - Russian Federal Duma election

- - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 19 MUNICH – 200th Munich Oktoberfest (To October 4) - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 21

MANILA - ASEAN energy ministers, senior officials hold meetings. (To September 25) - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 22

BRUSSELS - EU General Affairs Council - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 23 MOROCCO - Moroccan Chamber of ⁠Representatives election - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 24 BISSAU - Guinea-Bissau marks 53rd anniversary of independence from Portugal WASHINGTON - Chinese President Xi Jinping visits the United States, U.S. President Donald Trump has announced.

- - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 25 PARIS - Pope Leo visits France (To September 28) - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 27 BERLIN – 52nd BMW Berlin Marathon SWITZERLAND - Switzerland Referendum election SAO TOME AND PRINCIPE - Sao Tomean National Assembly election - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 28 GLOBAL - World Rabies Day SEOUL - South Korea marks the 76th anniversary of recovering Seoul from North Korea during the Korean War BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council (Defence) meeting

BRUSSELS – EU Informal meeting of energy ministers (To September 29) - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 30 MANILA - ASEAN defense ministers hold annual meetings (To October ⁠1)

- - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, ​OCTOBER 1

GLOBAL - International Day of Older Persons ABUJA - Nigeria celebrates its 66th year of independence CHINA - 77th founding anniversary of the People's Republic of China LUXEMBOURG – EU Justice and Home Affairs Council (To October 2) - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, OCTOBER 2

GUINEA - 68th anniversary of independence from France GLOBAL - International Day of Non-Violence - - - - - - - - -

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 3 LATVIA - Latvian Parliament Election - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 4 BRAZIL - Brazilian Chamber of Deputies Election

BRAZIL - Brazilian Federal Senate Election BRAZIL - Brazilian Presidency Election

BOSNIA AND HERZEGOVINA - Bosnia and Herzegovina Presidency Election BOSNIA AND HERZEGOVINA - Bosnia and Herzegovina House of Representatives Election

LONDON - The OPEC+ JMMC will meet to discuss market conditions and production data. The Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee (JMMC) comprises Saudi Arabia, Russia, Iraq, Kuwait, Kazakhstan, Nigeria, Algeria and Venezuela. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, OCTOBER 5

GLOBAL - World Teachers' Day SAN FRANCISCO, CA – 15th Death Anniversary of Apple co-founder, Steve Jobs - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 7

MOSCOW - 20th anniversary of the murder of journalist Anna Politkovskaya - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, OCTOBER 8 GLOBAL - World Sight Day LUXEMBOURG – Eurogroup Meeting

- - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, OCTOBER 9 GLOBAL - World Post Day LUXEMBOURG - ⁠EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council

CZECH REPUBLIC - Czech Senate Election - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, OCTOBER 10

GLOBAL - World mental health day GLOBAL - World Day against death penalty

FIJI – 56th anniversary of independence - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, OCTOBER 12

LUXEMBOURG – EU Foreign Affairs Council BALI – 24th anniversary of Bali bombings - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 13 GLOBAL - International Day for Natural Disaster Reduction

SAN JOSE, Chile – 16th anniversary of rescue of 33 Chilean miners trapped in a collapsed Andean mine LUXEMBOURG – EU General Affairs Council BANGKOK - Boards of Governors of ⁠the World Bank Group and IMF, Annual meetings (To October 18) - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 15 BRUSSELS - European Council (To October 16)

GLOBAL - United Nation's world hand-washing ⁠day GLOBAL - International day of rural women

- - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, OCTOBER 16

GLOBAL - World food day - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, OCTOBER 17

GLOBAL - International day for the eradication of poverty - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, OCTOBER 18

JERUSALEM – 15th anniversary of release of Israeli soldier Gilad Shalit after more than five years of being held incommunicado by Hamas in the Gaza Strip. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, OCTOBER 20 TRIPOLI – 15th anniversary of capture and killing of Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi. - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 22 BRUSSELS - EU Informal meeting of trade ministers (To October 23)

SAUDI ARABIA – 15th death anniversary of Sultan bin Abdulaziz, who served as crown prince of the Kingdom from 2005 until his demise in 2011 - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, OCTOBER 23

LIBYA – 15th anniversary of declaration of Libya's Liberation VAN, Turkey – 15th anniversary of earthquake that ‌killed more than 600 people and injured more than 4,000 others. - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 27 ISRAEL - ‌Israeli Knesset Election

- - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, OCTOBER 29

OTTAWA - EU-Canada summit (To October 30) - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, OCTOBER 30

ATLANTA, United States - U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio hosts a G20 foreign ministers' meeting. (To October 31) - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - NOTE: The inclusion of diary items does not necessarily mean that ​Reuters will file a story based on the event.

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