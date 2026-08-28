Russian attacks on Ukraine food warehouses destroy 90% of their capacity, Ukrainian minister says

Reuters | Updated: 28-08-2026 17:34 IST | Created: 28-08-2026 17:34 IST
Russian attacks on Ukraine food warehouses destroy 90% of their capacity, Ukrainian minister says

​Russian ​attacks on ‌food warehouses in ​Ukraine have destroyed around ‌90% of their storage capacity, Kyiv's farm minister said on ‌Friday.

"As of today, roughly ‌90% of the food supply chains operated by retail have ⁠been ​disrupted, ⁠but that doesn't mean Ukrainians will ⁠be left without food," ​Taras Vysotskyi was cited by ⁠the Ukrinform agency as saying.

He ⁠added ​that different supply options are being considered, including ⁠direct supplies from production sites ⁠to ⁠retail chains.

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