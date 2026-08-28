Russian attacks on Ukraine food warehouses destroy 90% of their capacity, Ukrainian minister says
Russian attacks on food warehouses in Ukraine have destroyed around 90% of their storage capacity, Kyiv's farm minister said on Friday.
"As of today, roughly 90% of the food supply chains operated by retail have been disrupted, but that doesn't mean Ukrainians will be left without food," Taras Vysotskyi was cited by the Ukrinform agency as saying.
He added that different supply options are being considered, including direct supplies from production sites to retail chains.