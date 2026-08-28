Following is a summary of current science ​news briefs.

Isar Aerospace secures ​200 million euros from ‌European Space Agency

German ​rocket startup Isar Aerospace has secured about 200 million euros ($233 million) from the European Space ‌Agency (ESA) under a programme aimed at boosting Europe's launch industry, the company said on Thursday. The funding comes as European governments seek to increase launch ‌capacity to reduce dependence on SpaceX, which dominates the global market, ‌and to secure independent access to space for civil, commercial and defence missions.

Roaches to the rescue: Australian scientists develop cyborg cockroaches for medical missions

A swarm of giant cockroaches ⁠may ​sound like the ⁠stuff of nightmares, but Australian researchers say the insects could one day be used by ⁠search-and-rescue teams to deliver lifesaving drugs to people trapped after disasters. Scientists from the University ​of Queensland and the University of New South Wales have developed ⁠paramedic cyborg cockroaches, dubbed "paraborgs", equipped with miniature injection devices and cameras.

Satellite firm Astrum ⁠Space ​to go public in $1 billion SPAC deal

Astrum Space said on Thursday it will go public through a merger with special purpose acquisition ⁠firm Black Spade Acquisition III in a deal valuing the satellite communications company ⁠at about $1 billion. Investor ⁠interest in the space sector has surged following the Nasdaq debut of Elon Musk's SpaceX, boosting optimism about ‌the pipeline ‌of space and satellite companies seeking ​to go public.