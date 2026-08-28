Nepal monitoring two lakes, flood risk to remain until they're fully drained, official says

Reuters | Updated: 28-08-2026 17:34 IST | Created: 28-08-2026 17:34 IST
Nepal monitoring two lakes, flood risk to remain until they're fully drained, official says

Nepal ​is monitoring two lakes upstream ​of the flood zone ‌where hundreds ​died on Wednesday, an official with Nepal's Disaster Management Authority said.

Flood risks will remain until the two ‌lakes have fully drained, the official added, as one of the two lakes began overflowing on Friday. Satellite images showed the two lakes in proximity to the site ‌where a glacier collapse was believed to have pushed rock, ice, ‌mud and debris into river systems on Wednesday, causing flood waves that levelled houses and tore away bridges.

The formation of one of the two lakes had been captured ⁠in aerial footage ​by a Chinese ⁠rescue team on Thursday. The footage on Thursday showed masses of brown water accumulating in ⁠a basin. By Friday, water was draining from that lake, according to new satellite ​imagery.

The imagery also showed another lake upstream that appeared to be growing ⁠in size and was bigger in surface area than the first lake, without any ⁠visible ​outlet as of Friday morning, meaning that water pressure may still be building there. Nepalese authorities are relying on satellite imagery to track conditions, ⁠though monitoring is limited by the availability of images, the Nepalese official said.

Nepal ⁠plans to install ⁠cameras and sensors downstream, including near the border town of Timure, and is assessing deployment options by helicopter, he ‌said.

TRENDING

1
Prosecutors say seven charged with damaging Trump Scottish golf course had 'terrorism connection'

Prosecutors say seven charged with damaging Trump Scottish golf course had '...

Global
2
DIARY-Political and General News Events from August 28

DIARY-Political and General News Events from August 28

Global
3
France offers weather-hit farmers hundreds of millions of euros in aid

France offers weather-hit farmers hundreds of millions of euros in aid

Global
4
Canada's second quarter GDP recovers sharply as domestic demand revives, exports grow

Canada's second quarter GDP recovers sharply as domestic demand revives, exp...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

A Healthier Future for Women: WHO Unveils South-East Asia’s Reproductive Care Strategy to 2030

Can Better Forecasts Help Ethiopia Navigate Currency Reform, Inflation and Rising Debt Risks?

Vietnam Builds a Smarter Forecasting System, but Can It Survive Major Government Restructuring?

Digital Skills Are Becoming ASEAN’s New Growth Engine: Here's why

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026