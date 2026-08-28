Premier League Brentford signed ​Senegal left back El Hadji ​Malick Diouf from West ‌Ham United ​on Friday for an undisclosed fee that media put at 40 million pounds ($54.35 million) ‌including add-ons. Brentford said the 21-year-old, who went to the 2026 World Cup with Senegal, had signed a five-year deal with an option of a further ‌year on the club's side.

"He's a player that fits our ‌ideal age profile, with lots of room to still develop," Brentford manager Keith Andrews told the club website. "I think he had a really good year at West ⁠Ham ​in his first ⁠season in English football, and some of the qualities and attributes he has as ⁠a full-back really add to an already impressive part of our team."

Diouf ​joined West Ham last year from Slavia Prague and became a ⁠regular for the side who were relegated at the end of the season. ⁠He ​is reunited at Brentford with former Hammers teammate and striker Callum Wilson, who moved from East to West London last month. "His ⁠left foot and his delivery are unbelievable, so I think we've got ⁠someone who's ⁠hard-working, who's ready to fight for the team, and it's great competition for everyone in the squad," ‌said Wilson.

($1 = ‌0.7360 pounds)