Peru raises economic outlook to 3.4% in 2026 and 2027

Reuters | Updated: 28-08-2026 19:10 IST | Created: 28-08-2026 19:10 IST
Peru raises economic outlook to 3.4% in 2026 and 2027

‌Peru's economy ​is expected to grow 3.4% in 2026 and ‌2027, according to new projections published by the country's Ministry of Economy on Friday.

The forecasts ‌represent an improvement from previous official estimates ‌of 3.2% growth for 2026 and next year, and are expected to be driven primarily ⁠by ​stronger domestic ⁠demand, supported by more robust private spending, the ministry ⁠said. Investment in Peru's key mining sector ​is expected to exceed $7 billion this year, ⁠according to the report on macroeconomic projections published ⁠in ​the official gazette.

The ministry also said that private investment is expected to ⁠grow 10.5% this year and 6.5% in 2027, ⁠driven ⁠by advances in mining and infrastructure projects.

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