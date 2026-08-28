Peru raises economic outlook to 3.4% in 2026 and 2027
Peru's economy is expected to grow 3.4% in 2026 and 2027, according to new projections published by the country's Ministry of Economy on Friday.
The forecasts represent an improvement from previous official estimates of 3.2% growth for 2026 and next year, and are expected to be driven primarily by stronger domestic demand, supported by more robust private spending, the ministry said. Investment in Peru's key mining sector is expected to exceed $7 billion this year, according to the report on macroeconomic projections published in the official gazette.
The ministry also said that private investment is expected to grow 10.5% this year and 6.5% in 2027, driven by advances in mining and infrastructure projects.