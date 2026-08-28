Ethiopia reinstates accreditation of Reuters journalists after six-month suspension
The Ethiopian Media Authority (EMA) has reinstated accreditation for three Addis Ababa-based journalists from Reuters after a six-month suspension, the regulator said on Friday. The EMA revoked their accreditation in February, days after Reuters published an investigative report that said Ethiopia was hosting a secret camp to train thousands of fighters for the Rapid Support Forces paramilitary group in neighbouring Sudan. Ethiopia has not publicly commented on the story. The decision to renew the accreditation followed discussions with senior officials from Reuters, the EMA said in a statement.
"We welcome the reaccreditation of our journalists and will continue to cover Ethiopia in an independent, impartial and reliable way, in keeping with the Thomson Reuters Trust Principles," a Reuters spokesperson said. (Writing by Ammu Kannampilly; Editing by Jon Boyle)