Ethiopia reinstates accreditation of Reuters journalists after six-month suspension

Reuters | Updated: 28-08-2026 20:03 IST | Created: 28-08-2026 20:03 IST
Ethiopia reinstates accreditation of Reuters journalists after six-month suspension

​The Ethiopian ​Media Authority (EMA) has reinstated ‌accreditation for ​three Addis Ababa-based journalists from Reuters after a ‌six-month suspension, the regulator said on Friday. The EMA revoked their accreditation in February, days ‌after Reuters published an investigative report that ‌said Ethiopia was hosting a secret camp to train thousands of fighters for the Rapid Support ⁠Forces ​paramilitary ⁠group in neighbouring Sudan. Ethiopia has not publicly ⁠commented on the story. The decision to renew ​the accreditation followed discussions with senior officials ⁠from Reuters, the EMA said in a ⁠statement.

"We ​welcome the reaccreditation of our journalists and will continue to cover Ethiopia ⁠in an independent, impartial and reliable way, in ⁠keeping ⁠with the Thomson Reuters Trust Principles," a Reuters spokesperson said. (Writing by ‌Ammu ‌Kannampilly; Editing by ​Jon Boyle)

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