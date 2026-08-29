Men's team did not perform to expectations in World Cup: Hockey India President Dilip Tirkey

By Adarsh Chauhan Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey has expressed disappointment with the performance of the Indian men's team at the FIH Hockey World Cup 2026, saying the side failed to live up to expectations.

India's men's hockey team finished eighth at the World Cup in Belgium and Netherlands after going down 4-3 to co-hosts Belgium in a penalty shootout following a 3-3 draw in regulation time in the 7th/8th-place playoff at the Belfius Hockey Arena in Wavre on Friday. Belgium secured seventh place on home soil. Before their defeat to Belgium, the Harmanpreet Singh-led side's campaign included a 5-3 loss to Argentina, a 3-1 defeat against the Netherlands, a 5-3 victory over Pakistan, a 4-2 loss to England and a 3-1 win against Wales.

Speaking with ANI on the sidelines of the National Sports Day celebrations at the Major Dhyan Chand Stadium in New Delhi on Saturday, Tirkey said India men's team failed to meet expectations at the World Cup despite showing strong performances in earlier matches. He said Hockey India will assess the campaign after the players return, with the focus now shifting to the upcoming Asian Games. "The men's team has not been able to perform according to the expectations we had. And we also saw the match yesterday against Belgium; we lost in the shootout, and we came in 8th position. I am also not happy with it. The way we see the players, the way we have seen them in previous matches, in some matches Team India has performed very well. But in the World Cup, they have not been able to do it. Let's see. There are Asian Games now. After that we will analyse and see what can be better," he said.

India's women's team finished fifth at the World Cup, their best result in the tournament since securing a fourth-place finish at the inaugural edition in 1974. Salima Tete's side sealed the milestone with a 3-1 win over World No. 5 Germany in the 5th/6th place classification match in Amstelveen. Hockey India on Friday announced a cash award of Rs 50 lakh for the Indian Women's Hockey Team in recognition of their historic fifth-place finish.

The Hockey India President praised the women's team for their World Cup campaign, noting their draws against China, England and Australia. "The women's hockey team has performed brilliantly. I think they only lost to Holland 2-0. We drew 2-2 with the Olympic silver medalist China, we drew with England, we drew with Australia. And after '74, after 52 years, I think, we have come in the top 5 in the World Cup. The women's performance was very good, everyone played very well. That's why, on behalf of Hockey India, we are giving them a cash award of Rs 50 lakh," Tirkey said.

On the occasion of National Sports Day and the birth anniversary of legendary Indian hockey player Major Dhyan Chand, the Dhyanchand Foundation organised a special sporting programme at the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium here to honour the immortal legacy of the famous hockey player. Tirkey paid tribute to the hockey legend, highlighting his contribution to Indian hockey and his role in the 1928, 1932 and 1936 Olympic teams, including as captain in 1936.

"He was the captain of the 1936 Olympic team, and his contribution in all three Olympic campaigns was tremendous. He made a lot of contribution in taking hockey forward," he said. (ANI)